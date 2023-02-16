The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Spokane Valley detectives looking for man who expressed ‘inappropriate’ behavior at coffee shop

Feb. 16, 2023 Updated Thu., Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:42 p.m.

Spokane Valley Police are looking for this man who is alleged to have exhibited "inappropriate and concerning behavior" toward baristas at a coffee shop. (Courtesy of Spokane Valley Police Department)
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135
Spokane Valley Police are looking for this man who is alleged to have exhibited "inappropriate and concerning behavior" toward baristas at a coffee shop. (Courtesy of Spokane Valley Police Department)

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Sexual Assault Unit detectives are working to identify a man who reportedly exhibited “inappropriate and concerning behavior” toward baristas at a coffee shop near Barker Road and Interstate 90.

Detectives would like to talk to the man about his alleged behavior, according to a Spokane Valley Police Department news release.

Those who can identify the man are asked to call Det ective Brad Humphrey at (509) 477-3028 and reference No. 10008722.

Police did not identify the coffee shop.

