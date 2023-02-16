Spokane Valley detectives looking for man who expressed ‘inappropriate’ behavior at coffee shop
Feb. 16, 2023 Updated Thu., Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:42 p.m.
Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Sexual Assault Unit detectives are working to identify a man who reportedly exhibited “inappropriate and concerning behavior” toward baristas at a coffee shop near Barker Road and Interstate 90.
Detectives would like to talk to the man about his alleged behavior, according to a Spokane Valley Police Department news release.
Those who can identify the man are asked to call Det ective Brad Humphrey at (509) 477-3028 and reference No. 10008722.
Police did not identify the coffee shop.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.