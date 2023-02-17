Spokane rallies in third period, beats Everett in shootout

From staff reports

EVERETT – Spokane entered the night looking to win consecutive games for the first time since September.

The Chiefs’ hopes were all but dashed until Cade Hayes and Berkly Catton led a furious third-period comeback en route to a 4-3 shootout win over Everett in front of 7,993 at Angel of the Winds Arena.

Spokane goalie Cooper Michaluk kept the Chiefs (11-35-2-4) in contention with 47 saves in regulation and overtime.

Everett goalie Tyler Palmer held Spokane scoreless until midway through the third period when Hayes and Catton scored 16 seconds apart to bring the score to 3-2.

Hayes tied it at 3-3 with 4 minutes to play and Chase Bertholet scored the winner in the fifth round of the shootout.

Catton, Tommaso De Luca and Carter Streek all scored in the shootout for Spokane. Hayes’ miss in the first round was the only unsuccessful try from the Chiefs.

The Silvertips (27-23-2-1) found their breakthrough goal 10:12 into the second period on a shot from Raphael Pelletier. He was assisted by Dexter Whittle and Jesse Heslop on the play.

Ben Hemmerling added an insurance goal 4 minutes into the third period on assists from Heslop and Dexter Whittle. Austin Roest appeared to put the game away minutes later on an assist from Hemmerling.

The Chiefs are last in the Western Hockey League’s Western Conference with 28 points, seven behind Victoria with 16 games to play.

Spokane hasn’t missed the playoffs since the 2016-17 season.

The Chiefs continue their road trip at Tri-City on Saturday.