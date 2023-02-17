WSU develops test for canine bleeding disorder

Columbian Basin Herald staff report

PULLMAN – Washington State University researchers have developed a test that helps identify dogs at risk of a potentially fatal disorder that can result in excessive bleeding and bruising following canine surgery.

The genetic test, called DEPOHGEN, was developed by a WSU team that studied Scottish deerhounds and identified a gene associated with “delayed postoperative hemorrhage,” according to a press release from the university.

Dr. Michael Court, the corresponding author of the study, said in the press release that the condition typically develops one to four days after the dog undergoes major surgery. The severity can range from minor bruises to hemorrhaging that could threaten the dog’s life.

The blood clots that form after surgery break down more quickly in the case of a dog with the genetic mutation, the press release said. The test will allow veterinarians to take the condition into account and administer the necessary medications before non-emergency surgeries.

The condition was first identified in greyhounds but has since been found in other dogs, including Scottish deerhounds and Irish wolfhounds, salukis, golden retrievers and border collies.

Court began studying the condition after being contacted by the Scottish Deerhound Club of America and one of its members, Dr. John Dillberger, according to the press release. The club provided some of the funding, DNA samples and patient records.

Court and Dillberger cited the study as an example of how working together can have a positive impact on pets and their owners, the press release said.

“Now pet owners can test their dog at any time in its life to understand whether it is at risk,” Dillberger wrote.

If the dog is at risk, pet owners and veterinarians will know it and can plan for it, he said.

“This will help save the lives of pets,” Dillberger wrote.