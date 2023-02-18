Difference makers: Gonzaga’s Drew Timme, Julian Strawther carry scoring load in victory over Pepperdine

Drew Timme

The senior forward was scoreless through 7 minutes in the first half but had 12 points by halftime and scored 12 more inside the first 4 minutes, 24 seconds of the second half. Timme scored four baskets inside the first 2 minutes of the second half and had six straight Gonzaga baskets in the frame. The Texas native picked up his second and third fouls in quick succession, going to Gonzaga’s bench with 12 minutes to play. Timme returned with 9:32 left and scored eight more points to go with three offensive rebounds down the stretch. Timme finished with 34 points – four off his career high – and made 15 of 20 shots from the field to go with seven rebounds.

Julian Strawther

The junior’s stay in Southern California started with a 28-point game against Loyola Marymount on Thursday and concluded with a 28-point game against Pepperdine on Saturday. Strawther didn’t face much resistance getting to the basket early on and was fouled on a 3-pointer to close the half, giving Gonzaga a 50-42 lead . Strawther, who made 6 of 8 3-pointers in Thursday’s win, had a team-high 19 points in the first half on Saturday. The Las Vegas native had a key steal late in the second half and finished 10 of 18 from the field, 3 of 8 from the 3-point line and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line. Strawther also finished with seven rebounds.

Key moment

Timme and Strawther combined to score 62 points, carrying the offensive load for Gonzaga much of the game, but Rasir Bolton helped the Bulldogs get across the finish line with some timely outside shooting. Bolton, who hit key 3-pointers in victories over Michigan State, San Francisco and BYU, was 1 of 3 from the field before making a 3-pointer with 3:23 left to give the Zags an 81-77 lead. Bolton made a layup, a 3-pointer and two free throws in the closing minutes to help GU wrap up the nine-point victory. Of the senior guard’s 12 points, 10 came in the closing minutes.