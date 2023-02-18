On the air
Sat., Feb. 18, 2023
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing, NASCAR
11:30 a.m.: Cup Series: Daytona 500 Fox 28
Basketball, college men’s
9 a.m.: Cincinnati at Central Florida ESPNU
10 a.m.: Ohio State at Purdue CBS
10 a.m.: North Carolina at NC State ESPN
11 a.m.: Tulsa at Temple ESPNU
11 a.m.: Bradley at Southern Illinois ESPN2
11 a.m.: George Washington at St. Bonaventure USA
Noon: Memphis at Houston ESPN
Noon: Belmont at Drake CBS Sports
Noon: Georgetown at Butler FS1
2 p.m.: Maryland at Nebraska FS1
3 p.m.: East Tennessee State at Furman ESPNU
4 p.m.: Oregon at Washington State FS1
6 p.m.: UNLV at Boise State FS1
Basketball, college women’s
9 a.m.: Auburn at Tennessee ESPN2
Noon: Oregon State at Washington State Pac-12WA
1 p.m.: N.C. State at Virginia Tech ESPN2
1 p.m.: West Virginia at Texas ESPNU
1 p.m.: Oregon at Washington Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: All-Star Game TNT
Basketball, NBA G League
Noon: Next Up Game NBA
Football, XFL
Noon: San Antonio at St. Louis ABC
5 p.m.: D.C. at Seattle ESPN
Golf, men’s
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational CBS
Noon: Champions Tour: Chubb Classic Golf
Hockey, NHL
5:30 p.m.: Columbus at Arizona NHL
Soccer, English Premier League
6 a.m.: Leicester City at Manchester United USA
8:30 a.m.: West Ham at Tottenham USA
Soccer, international women’s
12:30 p.m.: Shebelieves Cup: Japan vs. United States TNT
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
4 p.m.: Oregon at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: All-Star Game 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
