Sports

On the air

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing, NASCAR

11:30 a.m.: Cup Series: Daytona 500 Fox 28

Basketball, college men’s

9 a.m.: Cincinnati at Central Florida ESPNU

10 a.m.: Ohio State at Purdue CBS

10 a.m.: North Carolina at NC State ESPN

11 a.m.: Tulsa at Temple ESPNU

11 a.m.: Bradley at Southern Illinois ESPN2

11 a.m.: George Washington at St. Bonaventure USA

Noon: Memphis at Houston ESPN

Noon: Belmont at Drake CBS Sports

Noon: Georgetown at Butler FS1

2 p.m.: Maryland at Nebraska FS1

3 p.m.: East Tennessee State at Furman ESPNU

4 p.m.: Oregon at Washington State FS1

6 p.m.: UNLV at Boise State FS1

Basketball, college women’s

9 a.m.: Auburn at Tennessee ESPN2

Noon: Oregon State at Washington State Pac-12WA

1 p.m.: N.C. State at Virginia Tech ESPN2

1 p.m.: West Virginia at Texas ESPNU

1 p.m.: Oregon at Washington Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: All-Star Game TNT

Basketball, NBA G League

Noon: Next Up Game NBA

Football, XFL

Noon: San Antonio at St. Louis ABC

5 p.m.: D.C. at Seattle ESPN

Golf, men’s

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational Golf

Noon: PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational CBS

Noon: Champions Tour: Chubb Classic Golf

Hockey, NHL

5:30 p.m.: Columbus at Arizona NHL

Soccer, English Premier League

6 a.m.: Leicester City at Manchester United USA

8:30 a.m.: West Ham at Tottenham USA

Soccer, international women’s

12:30 p.m.: Shebelieves Cup: Japan vs. United States TNT

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

4 p.m.: Oregon at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: All-Star Game 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

