Film Calendar

“The Year of the Dog” – Matt, a loner alcoholic at rock bottom, struggles to maintain sobriety for 30 days so he can honor his mother’s dying wish, to visit her in hospice, sober. His AA sponsor, Fred, offers him refuge at his farm, where Matt finds Yup’ik, a stray husky with a unique talent. The man and dog relationship is precarious at first, but with the help of a close-knit Montana community, the two strays find a connection and discover what it takes to pull through to the finish line. The film will donate 5% of the ticket sale net profits to the Spokane Humane Society. Directed by Robert Grabow, Michael Peterson and Andrew McGinn. Friday-March 9, 11 a.m. Wandermere Village Center Cinemas, 12622 N. Division St. (509) 232-7727.

“M3GAN” – A robotics engineer at a toy company builds a life-like doll that begins to take on a life of its own. Rated PG-13. 102 minutes. Directed by Gerard Johnstone. Showing Friday at 5 p.m.; Saturday at 5 p.m. and 9:25 p.m.; Sunday at 5 p.m.; Monday at 7:30 p.m.; Tuesday at 5 p.m.; Wednesday at 8:45 p.m. Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. $2.50. (509) 327-1050.

2nd Annual Spokane Comedy Film Festival – A night of Spokane’s top comedic talent at the Second Annual Spokane Comedy Film Festival. The night will open with a live set from rock band Yeti Detector, followed by a variety of funny short films from favorite local comedians and filmmakers. The audience will have an opportunity to vote for their favorite short film, crowning it the “Best of the Bunch.” Tickets can be purchased at spokanecomedyfilmfestival.com. Friday, 7-10 p.m. Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. $10. (509) 327-1050.

“Spirited Away” – During her family’s move to the suburbs, a sullen 10-year-old girl wanders into a world ruled by gods, witches, and spirits, and where humans are changed into beasts. Rated PG. 125 minutes. Directed by Hayao Miyazaki. Showing Saturday at noon, English dubbed; Saturday at 4 p.m., Japanese with English subtitles. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. $7. (208) 882-8537.

Movie Matinee - C’dA Teen Zone Event – Make Valentine’s cards together and watch the movie “Emma.” Rated PG. 124 minutes. Directed by Autumn de Wilde. For all ages, but geared towards 12 and older. Saturday, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” – The people of Wakanda fight to protect their home from intervening world powers as they mourn the death of King T’Challa. Rated PG-13. 141 minutes. Directed by Ryan Coogler. Saturday, 1:50 p.m. Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. $2.50. (509) 327-1050.

“Just Mercy” – World-renowned civil rights defense attorney Bryan Stevenson works to free a wrongly condemned death row prisoner. Rated R. 137 minutes. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. Showing Saturday at 2:10 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Sunday, 2:10 p.m. Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. $2.50. (509) 327-1050.

Weekday Matinee at the Library – Start your morning with laughter and free popcorn and watch classic comedies from the 20s through the 60s. February will feature “Father of the Bride,” a 1950 comedy about a man trying to cope with preparations for his daughter’s wedding. Rated PG. 105 minutes. Staring Spencer Tracy and Elizabeth Taylor, directed by Vincente Minnelli. Tuesday, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

“Boyz n the Hood” – Follows the lives of three young men living in the Crenshaw neighborhood of Los Angeles, dissecting questions of race, relationships, violence and future prospects. Rated PG-13. 112 minutes. Directed by John Singleton. Showing Tuesday at 2:35 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2:35 p.m. Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. $2.50. (509) 327-1050.

“Clusterluck” – This documentary short highlights the experiences of a group of Black faculty at a historically white institution. This short film unpacks what community means and what it looks like for Black scholars to have supportive communities within their departments at their institutions. Not rated. 34 minutes. Directed by Cami Thomas. Tuesday, 7-9 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Free. (208) 882-8537.

Wild and Scenic Film Festival – The festival will feature a curated collection of 10 films about our natural world and the people working to keep it wild. Proceeds will go towards trail building, outdoor education and keeping goats wild in the Scotchmans. Purchase tickets at scotchmanpeaks.org/events. Thursday, 7 p.m. Panida Theater, 300 N. First Ave., Sandpoint. $15. (208) 263-9191.