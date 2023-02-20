On the air
Mon., Feb. 20, 2023
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
3:30 p.m.: Villanova at Xavier FS1
4 p.m.: Baylor at Kansas State ESPN
4 p.m.: Tennessee at Texas A&M ESPN2
4 p.m.: Miami at Virginia Tech ESPNU
4 p.m.: Murray State at Missouri State CBS Sports
5:30 p.m.: Marquette at Creighton FS1
6 p.m.: Indiana at Michigan State ESPN
6 p.m.: Texas Tech at Oklahoma ESPN2
6 p.m.: Utah State at Wyoming CBS Sports
8 p.m.: Colorado State at San Diego State CBS Sports
Soccer, UEFA Champions League
Noon: First leg: Liverpool at Real Madrid CBS
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
6 p.m.: Cougar Basketball Coach’s Show 920-AM / 100.7-FM
6 p.m.: Vandal Basketball Coach’s Show 1080-AM / 92.5-FM
6 p.m.: Whitworth Basketball Coach’s Show 1230-AM
All events subject to change
