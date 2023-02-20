The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

3:30 p.m.: Villanova at Xavier FS1

4 p.m.: Baylor at Kansas State ESPN

4 p.m.: Tennessee at Texas A&M ESPN2

4 p.m.: Miami at Virginia Tech ESPNU

4 p.m.: Murray State at Missouri State CBS Sports

5:30 p.m.: Marquette at Creighton FS1

6 p.m.: Indiana at Michigan State ESPN

6 p.m.: Texas Tech at Oklahoma ESPN2

6 p.m.: Utah State at Wyoming CBS Sports

8 p.m.: Colorado State at San Diego State CBS Sports

Soccer, UEFA Champions League

Noon: First leg: Liverpool at Real Madrid CBS

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

6 p.m.: Cougar Basketball Coach’s Show 920-AM / 100.7-FM

6 p.m.: Vandal Basketball Coach’s Show 1080-AM / 92.5-FM

6 p.m.: Whitworth Basketball Coach’s Show 1230-AM

All events subject to change

