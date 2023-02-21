Avalanche likely kills three near Washington’s Colchuck Lake

An avalanche likely killed three backcountry travelers on Colchuck Peak, Sunday.

Six backcountry travelers were caught by the slide on the 8,705-foot peak near Leavenworth, Wash, according to the Northwest Avalanche Center. One member was buried and injured while three others are believed to be dead. Rescue efforts are ongoing, according to the avalanche center.

Avalanche danger was high above treeline, considerable at treeline and moderate below treeline in the Colchuck area, according to Sunday’s forecast.

“Expect a heads up day, and very dangerous conditions to develop at upper elevations near the crest with strong wind and new snow,” stated the Sunday forecast. “If heading to these areas, create extra space between you and runout zones from avalanche paths, as large slides may run naturally. You may find wet loose avalanche danger at lower elevations with snow turning to rain during the day.”

The deaths are the first for Washington during the 2022-23 season and bring the total nationwide to 9. In 2014, six people were killed in a likely avalanche while climbing Mount Rainier. In Idaho, three were killed in an avalanche at Silver Mountain Ski resort in 2020. On average of about 27 Americans die in avalanches every year.

This story will be updated.