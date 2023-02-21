The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Feb. 21, 2023 Updated Tue., Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:51 p.m.

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

2 p.m.: Bellarmine at Jacksonville … ESPNU

3:30 p.m.: Providence at UConn … FS1

4 p.m.: Temple at Cincinnati … ESPN2

4 p.m.: South Florida at UCF … ESPNU

4 p.m.: Kentucky at Florida … ESPN

4 p.m.: Dayton at UMass … CBSSN

5:30 p.m.: Butler at DePaul … FS1

6 p.m.: Tulane at Houston … ESPNU

6 p.m.: Alabama at South Carolina … ESPN2

6 p.m.: North Carolina at Notre Dame … ESPN

6 p.m.: St. John’s at Georgetown … CBSSN

7:30 p.m.: New Mexico at Boise State … FS1

Golf, LPGA

7 p.m.: Honda LPGA Thailand … Golf

Hockey, NHL

6:30 p.m.: Chicago at Dallas … TNT

Soccer, men’s, UEFA Champions League

Noon: Manchester City vs. RB Leipzig … CBS

Soccer, women’s, Shebelieves Cup

4 p.m.: Brazil vs. United States … TNT

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk … 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob … 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

