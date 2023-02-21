Social Calendar

Mardi Bras – This is a monthlong fundraiser for both Volunteers of America and Transitions’ Women’s Hearth. Host a Mardi Bras party and invite friends. Most needed items include: bus passes, deodorant, socks, bras, tampons and underwear. Drop off collected items on Friday, 2-4 p.m. at Hope House, 318 S. Adams St. (509) 328-6702.

Dine Out to Feed Spokane – Feed Spokane is a nonprofit that rescues unused food from local restaurants and wholesalers and redistributes it to 30+ nonprofit organizations. During March, visit a partner restaurant or business and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to feed Spokane. Visit feedspokane.org for a complete list of partners and more information. 1114 N. Fancher Road, Suite 109, Spokane Valley. (855) 222-2199.

Building Brighter Futures Dinner and Auction – Event benefits the Northeast Youth Center to continue providing resources to at risk youth and their families in the Hillyard Neighborhood. Dinner, silent auction, live auction and games will be available. Purchase tickets at spokaneneyc.com. Saturday, 5:30-9 p.m. Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights. (509) 481-2800.

Wine, Stein and Dine: Country Style – 26th annual fundraiser featuring tasting from over 85 vendors of local wine, microbrews, mocktails and hard ciders , an array of foods from local restaurants, live music with Bill Bozly, huge wine tree raffle, video photo booth and silent auction. Benefits the Post Falls Education Foundation and funds innovative classroom grants for Post Falls School District educators of grades K-12. Ticket price includes all food and beverage for the evening. For ages 21 and over. Saturday, 7-10 p.m. Kootenai County Fairgrounds, 4056 N. Government Way, Coeur d’Alene. $45. (208) 765-4969.

Tom Foley Legacy Dinner – The Spokane County Democrats announce the return of the Tom Foley Legacy Dinner. Heather Foley will be the honored guest and speaker. For more information, visit spokanedemocrats.org/. March 11, 2:30 p.m. Riverside Place, 1110 W. Riverside Ave. Ticket prices TBD. (509) 747-1200.

Stix Diabetes Programs Annual Dinner and Auction – This annual event raises funds to continue offering unparalleled camp experiences and community for children living with diabetes. There will be a reception and silent auction with dinner and live auction to follow. To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/3J4QHvV. March 11, 5:30-9:30 p.m. Spokane Convention Center, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. $125. (509) 279-7000.

2023 Women of Distinction Honorees – The Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho will honor 11 recipients at the Sweets Before Supper gala. Event starts with fun tastings of Girl Scout Cookie inspired bite-sized desserts made by six local chefs. Followed by dinner and the 2023 Women of Distinction celebration while showcasing what Girl Scouts is about: building girls of courage, confidence and character. To register, visit bit.ly/3HmicA0. March 11, 6-9 p.m. Davenport Grand Hotel, 333 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. $100. (800) 918-9344.