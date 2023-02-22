Reader Photo: A fowl fight

Angela Marie Slotten took this photo of two wild turkeys engaged in a shoving match with beaks interlocked. “This behavior is exhibited to determine a pecking order for breeding in the spring,” she wrote. “This went on for at least a half an hour in the Hauser area.”

