Difference makers: Drew Timme, Ben Gregg lead Gonzaga’s 97-72 rout over San Diego

DREW TIMME

The senior forward had a bit of a slow start with a couple of turnovers, but he quickly hit his stride with a three-point play and the first of several putbacks. Timme had 14 points and seven boards by halftime as Gonzaga took a 48-31 lead. He opened the second half with a layup, a putback and fed Rasir Bolton for a layup as Gonzaga’s lead grew to 58-34.

Timme finished with 22 points and 13 boards in 24 minutes. He connected on 9 of 14 shots from the floor and 4 of 5 at the foul line. He has eight double-doubles this season and 21 in his career.

BEN GREGG

The sophomore forward had one of the best performances of his career. He scored 11 points on 4-of-4 shooting from the field in the first half. He triggered a run that pushed the Zags’ lead to 17 late in the half. Gregg matched his career high with 18 points and added seven rebounds, one shy of his career best. Gregg made 7 of 9 field-goal attempts, including 2 of 3 3-pointers and 2 of 3 free throws.

TURNING POINT

Gonzaga led 27-14 only to watch the Toreros patiently work the shot clock and convert to cut the margin to seven. The Zags responded with a 15-5 burst, led by reserve Gregg, to open up a 46-29 lead late in the first half. Gregg scored six straight points and Anton Watson added a pair of inside baskets. Gregg followed with a corner 3-pointer and Malachi Smith connected in the lane.