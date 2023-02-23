Difference makers: Drew Timme, Ben Gregg lead Gonzaga’s 97-72 rout over San Diego
Feb. 23, 2023 Updated Thu., Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:09 p.m.
DREW TIMME
The senior forward had a bit of a slow start with a couple of turnovers, but he quickly hit his stride with a three-point play and the first of several putbacks. Timme had 14 points and seven boards by halftime as Gonzaga took a 48-31 lead. He opened the second half with a layup, a putback and fed Rasir Bolton for a layup as Gonzaga’s lead grew to 58-34.
Timme finished with 22 points and 13 boards in 24 minutes. He connected on 9 of 14 shots from the floor and 4 of 5 at the foul line. He has eight double-doubles this season and 21 in his career.
BEN GREGG
The sophomore forward had one of the best performances of his career. He scored 11 points on 4-of-4 shooting from the field in the first half. He triggered a run that pushed the Zags’ lead to 17 late in the half. Gregg matched his career high with 18 points and added seven rebounds, one shy of his career best. Gregg made 7 of 9 field-goal attempts, including 2 of 3 3-pointers and 2 of 3 free throws.
TURNING POINT
Gonzaga led 27-14 only to watch the Toreros patiently work the shot clock and convert to cut the margin to seven. The Zags responded with a 15-5 burst, led by reserve Gregg, to open up a 46-29 lead late in the first half. Gregg scored six straight points and Anton Watson added a pair of inside baskets. Gregg followed with a corner 3-pointer and Malachi Smith connected in the lane.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Follow along with the Zags
Subscribe to our Gonzaga Basketball newsletter to stay up with the latest news.