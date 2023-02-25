Trap-neuter-return method proves useful in reducing feral cat population in state

By Isabella Loy Skagit Valley Herald

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. – The trap-neuter-return (TNR) method of reducing the population of feral cats has been gaining momentum during the past decade.

TNR is as simple as it sounds: cats are humanely trapped, taken to a vet to be spayed or neutered, then returned to the outdoors.

Facilities such as the Cat’s Meow in Anacortes, Washington, work to help cats of all ages get the care they need, whether that be shelter for adoptable kittens or providing medical care before returning feral adults into the wild.

Michele Onorato founded the Cat’s Meow 19 years ago, but she was involved in TNR even before that.

“I was heavily involved in TNR work in Anacortes for about five years prior to founding the Cat’s Meow in 2004,” Onorato said. “During this time, I came across many litters of feral kittens. If they were young enough, usually less than 10 to 12 weeks old, I would take them home, socialize them and find homes for them.

“This was so rewarding to me because it gave each kitten the chance to become part of a family rather than struggling to seek out a life on the streets.”

Feral cats often die from illness or injury encountered in the wild. TNR aims to keep them from reproducing while providing preventive vaccines to counteract the dangers of outdoor life.

The feral cat problem

Though it is impossible to get an exact figure on the number of feral cats in the United States, the Humane Society of the United States estimates there are 30 million to 40 million.

Cats reproduce quickly. Litters are typically one to eight kittens and female cats can have two or three litters per year.

With a fast-growing population and no efforts to spay or neuter, feral cat colonies can get out of hand within a span of a few years.

In Anacortes, Onorato has seen the population of feral cats decrease thanks to TNR. One of the colonies she helped to TNR was living at the Dakota Creek Industries shipyard.

“They had over 200 feral cats on their property,” she said. “We agreed that I would trap the cats and have them neutered and that they would be returned to the shipyard after their surgery and allowed to live out their natural life there.”

This operation was a success, Onorato said. Within three years, every cat at Dakota Creek had been spayed or neutered.

“After that, the population slowly dwindled due to natural attrition,” she said. “We monitored the colony closely, provided food and water on a daily basis and medical care when cats needed it. Today, there are no longer any cats living at Dakota Creek.”

Resources in Skagit County

While the Cat’s Meow provides services only in and near Anacortes, there are options throughout Skagit County for those who find themselves paw-to-paw with a feral cat colony.

In Sedro-Woolley, Code Enforcement and Animal Control Officer Laura Carr has been spearheading an effort to control stray cats.

The Sedro-Woolley Police Department has received multiple grants since 2017 from the Washington Federation of Animal Care and Control Agencies to address the problem within city limits.

The Mount Vernon Police Department offers free live trap rentals to residents of Mount Vernon, according to the department’s website. Residents are responsible for transportation to the Humane Society of Skagit Valley north of Burlington, where the cat can receive further care.

“Spaying and neutering saves lives and reduces suffering,” Onorato said. “You should do it – you and your cat will both be happier.”