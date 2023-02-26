College baseball: Will Cresswell hits go-ahead homer to lift WSU over UC San Diego

From staff reports

Will Cresswell made sure Washington State stayed on a winning track.

Cresswell hit a go-ahead home run in top of the 10th inning to send WSU past UC San Diego at Triton Ballpark in San Diego.

The Cougars (6-1) improved to 2-1 at the Tony Gwynn Classic, which concludes Monday against UNLV.

The Tritons (2-4) took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a two-run double, but were shut out the rest of the way.

WSU’s Jonah Advincula and Jacob McKeon tied the score with back-to-back RBIs in the sixth.

Cougars pitcher Grant Taylor recovered from the first inning and went five, allowing two runs on five hits.

Ohio State 8, Gonzaga 2: Marcus Ernst hit a solo home run in the third, Henry Kaczmar added a two-run double in the fourth and the Buckeyes (3-5) cruised to a win over the Bulldogs (1-7) at GCU Ballpark in Phoenix, Arizona.

Ohio State pitchers George Eisenhardt and Blayne Robinson combined for 62/3 scoreless innings, allowing two hits.

Pinch hitter Hank Dunn hit a two-run single in the eighth inning to score Gonzaga’s only runs.

The Bulldogs continue their challenging nonconference schedule with a three-game series at Tennessee, the sixth-ranked team in Baseball America’s top 25, begining Friday at 3:30 p.m.