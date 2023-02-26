State basketball: Spokane-area teams pairings, times for round-of-12, quarterfinals set at state venues

Spokane area teams fared well over the weekend and the state venue brackets are full of local teams. There were 25 area teams – 11 boys, 14 girls – that took part in opening-round games on Friday or Saturday.

The boys went 9-2 overall and 2-0 in elimination games. The girls went 10-4, 6-1 in loser-out games.

The Greater Spokane League went 5-0 on Saturday at West Valley HS, with Mt. Spokane and Pullman boys and Mead girls winning their protected games to reach quarterfinals in Tacoma on Thursday, while Gonzaga Prep girls and West Valley boys advanced to the round-of-12 on Wednesday with loser-out wins.

Here’s the full schedule of Wednesday and Thursday’s games for area teams at state venues. All games on Wednesday are elimination games; all games Thursday are quarterfinals.

4A–Tacoma Dome

Boys: (5) Gonzaga Prep vs (12) Mariner, Wednesday 12:15 p.m. Winner vs (3) Olympia, Thursday 12:15.

Girls: (12) Gonzaga Prep vs (5) Sumner, Wednesday 7:15 p.m. Winner vs (3) Tacoma, Thursday 7:15.

3A–Tacoma Dome

Boys: (1) Mt. Spokane vs (10) Bellevue/(7) Timberline winner, Thursday 5:30 p.m.

Girls: (4) Mead vs (11) Lynnwood/(6) Stanwood winner, Thursday 9 a.m.

2A–Yakima Valley SunDome

Boys: (9) West Valley vs (8) R.A. Long, Wednesday 2 p.m. Winner vs (7) Prosser, Thursday 2.

(1) Pullman vs (10) Enumclaw/(2) Anacortes winner, Thursday 10:30 a.m.

1A–Yakima Valley SunDome

Boys: (16) Lakeside vs (8) Overlake, Wednesday 9 p.m. Winner vs (7) Blaine, Thursday 9.

(4) Freeman vs (14) Seton Catholic/(6) Toppenish, Thursday 3:45 pm.

Girls: (6) Deer Park vs (11) Zillah, Wednesday 9 a.m. Winner vs (5) King’s, Thursday 9.

(9) Freeman vs (8) Bellevue Christian, Wednesday 2 p.m. Winner vs (2) Lynden Christian, Thursday 2.

2B–Spokane Arena

Boys: (7) Northwest Christian vs (10) Chief Leschi, Wednesday 10:30 a.m. Winner vs (1) Davenport, Thursday 10:30.

(9) Lind-Ritzville/Sprague vs (8) Adna, Wednesday 2 p.m. Winner vs (2) Morton-White Pass, Thursday 2.

Girls: (9) Liberty vs (8) Mabton, Wednesday 9 a.m. Winner vs (2) Okanogan, Thursday 9.

(11) Northwest Christian vs (6) La Conner, Wednesday 3:45 p.m. Winner vs (4) Warden, Thursday 3:45.

(15) Upper Columbia vs (7) Rainier, Wednesday 5:30 p.m. Winner vs (1) Colfax, Thursday 5:30.

1B–Spokane Arena

Boys: (7) Cusick vs (10) Mount Vernon Christian, Wednesday 5:30 p.m. Winner vs (1) Wellpinit, Thursday 5:30.

Girls: (5) Inchelium vs (12) Willapa Valley, Wednesday 12:15 p.m. Winner vs (3) Colton, Thursday 12:15.

(7) Oakesdale vs (10) Wellpinit, Wednesday 10:30 a.m. Winner vs (1) Neah Bay, Thursday 10:30.

(11) Odessa vs (6) Moses Lake Christian, Wednesday 9 a.m. Winner vs (4) Mount Vernon Christian, Thursday 9.