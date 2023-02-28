Home Calendar

Arts/Crafts

Creativebug: Foundational Figure Drawing – Learn to draw the human figure using charcoal pencil in video classes taught by art tutor, David Tenorio. Participants watch the videos on their own time and then meet up online to share tips and encouragement. Basic supplies will be provided. Adults. Register at bit.ly/3l99f46. Tuesday, 7-8 p.m. Online. Free.

Video and Photography Set Creation with Cardboard – Design and build a backdrop with cardboard and other supplies that can be used for filming videos and taking photos. Some premade cardboard sets will be available for video and photography practice. Supplies are provided. All ages. Register at bit.ly/3x5rwCg. Wednesday, 3:30-5:30 p.m. North Spokane Library, 44 E. Hawthorne Road. Free. (509) 893-8350.

Twisted Wire Sculpture – Use wire to create a sculpture from your imagination. All supplies are provided. For ages 13-18. Thursday, 4-5 p.m. Airway Heights Library, 1213 S. Lundstrom St., Airway Heights. Free. (509) 893-8250.

Sip n Print with Bethany Phillips – Enjoy a glass of wine while Bethany Phillips walks you through the basics of printmaking. Register at bit.ly/3Y9lLhO. Friday, 6-8 p.m. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $40. (208) 930-1876.

Koinobori Carp Windsocks – Learn about Children’s Day in Japan and celebrate the growth and happiness of children by making a fish-shaped Koinobori windsock streamer. All supplies are provided. For ages 8-12. Saturday, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Spokane Valley Library, 12004 E. Main Ave., Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 893-8400.

Silent Auction – Afternoon of music, food and a diverse array of old and new items from local artists, gift baskets, antiques, large stand mirror, pottery, quilt, a cord of red fir (seasoned and cut) firewood, Cheri Anderson painted folk art table and more. March 12, 1-3 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. Free. (509) 447-9277.

Classes/Workshops

Youth Intermediate Pottery with Alydia Grover – In this youth pottery course, students will focus on specific projects intended to build and develop individualized pottery skills. Students will also learn about tools, terminology and studio etiquette. Thursdays, 6-8 p.m. Through March 23. For ages 10-15. Register at bit.ly/3Y9lZpa. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $165. (208) 930-1876.

Youth Beginner Pottery with Alydia Grover – In this youth pottery course, students will learn how to make pinch pots, coil pots and gain the basic knowledge of throwing pots on the wheel. Saturdays, 10:30-12:30 p.m. Through March 25. For ages 7-11. Register at bit.ly/3KKwWL2. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $165. (208) 930-1876.

Divorce With Respect Week – Divorce With Respect Week is an opportunity to talk with an attorney, divorce coaches or divorce financial professionals to learn more about their options if they were to choose to get a divorce. Visit divorcewithrespectweek.com to find a participating professional and to schedule a free 30-minute consultation. Monday-Friday, noon.

Build Your Child’s Reading Skills: Tips and Tricks – Discover new tools to help your child grow their reading skills. For adults. Register at bit.ly/3Xe9fgw. Monday, 6-7 p.m. Online. Free.

Practical Design for the 3D Printer – This class will provide an introduction to 3D printing and design, with a focus on how the 3D printer can be used to create custom solutions to everyday challenges in the home or workspace. Learn the basics of 3D design in Fusion 360, safe operation of the 3D printer and the process of preparing a print using slicing software. For ages 16 and older. Monday, 6-8:30 p.m. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. $65. (208) 929-4029.

Classic Italic Calligraphy – Learn Italic calligraphy with Shelby Barrentine. This five-week class is held Tuesdays, 1-4 p.m. Through April 4. Open to beginning and experienced participants. For information, email Shelby at sjbarrentine@hotmail.com. Spokane Art Supply, 1303 N. Monroe St. $55. (509) 327-6628.

File a Public Records Request Like a Journalist – You have the right to public records just as much as any journalist. Let Spokane Public Radio and RANGE teach you how to get them. For more information and to register, visit bit.ly/3K1SDFV. Tuesday, 7-8:30 p.m. Spokane Public Library – Downtown, 906 W. Main Ave. Free. (509) 444-5336.

Puppeteering Workshop – This program series requires a three-week commitment to explore a dynamic storytelling artform. As the script is rehearsed and puppetry techniques are taught, design and create the puppets, backgrounds and props needed to put on a spectacular theatrical production. For ages 8-12. Register at bit.ly/40Zvji1. Wednesdays in March, 1-3 p.m. or 4-6 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

GNO: Personality Candle Making – Create a signature candle based on your personality. Beverages and hors d’oeuvres will be provided. Wednesday, 6-8 p.m. Holaday & Co, 1109 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d Alene. $99. (208) 966-4371.

ESL Cafe: A Cup of Conversation – Learn to speak English. Practice speaking and listening skills over a warm drink. A trained tutor from the Literacy Project of North Idaho will join weekly to help support your learning as we start a cup of conversation. Coffee and tea will be provided. Thursday, 10-11:30 a.m. Register at bit.ly/3k6D3yo. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Bits N Bobs Basket with Kay West – Start to finish procedure to coil a small basket made from leftover balls of yarn or other fibers. The basic coiling steps taught in this class can be used for later, larger basketry projects. Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $60. (509) 325-1500.

Home/Garden

Community Garden – Community garden with season long boxes for rent for $35. Email tjlape@gmail.com with interest in joining. Through July 31. Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 15319 E. Eighth Ave., Spokane Valley. (509) 926-6450.

Afternoon with Master Gardener Susan Mulvihill – Warm up your green thumbs with an afternoon presentation from Spokesman-Review columnist and Master Gardener Susan Mulvihill, in celebration of her new book “The Vegetable Garden Problem Solver Handbook.” A Q&A and book signing will follow the presentation. Sunday, 1 p.m. Wishing Tree Books, 1410 E. 11th Ave. Free. (509) 315-9875.

Propagating Plants from Seeds and Cuttings – Master Gardener Steve Nokes shares ways to propagate seeds with or without a greenhouse and ways to propagate plants using cuttings. Adults. Presented by the Spokane Master Gardeners. Tuesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Spokane Valley Library, 12004 E. Main Ave., Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 893-8400.

Citrus 101 – Learn how to successfully grow citrus, how to keep them over the winter and everything in-between. Wednesday, 4-5 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $10. (509) 467-5258.

Home and Garden Show – The 46th Annual Spring Spokane Home and Garden Show. Spokane’s oldest running consumer home show focused on building, renovation, landscaping, design and décor. Features the Barrels and Brews event, browse hundred of booths while sampling fine wine and beer . For more information, visit spokanehomeshows.com/. Friday, noon-8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and March 12, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Spokane Convention Center, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. $12/adults; $10/seniors. (509) 279-7000.

March Feature: Berry Mastery Series – Learn how to plan what varieties of berries you want to grow. Classes include what you will need, how to prune, spraying and fertilizing, advice on how to get the most produce from your berries, harvesting techniques plus canning and freezing tips. Every Saturdays in March, 2-3 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $10. (509) 467-5258.

March Feature: Fruit Tree Mastery Series – Classes include selecting and planning what varieties of fruit trees you want to grow, how to prune, spray and fertilize, how to get the most fruit from your labor, harvesting techniques plus canning and processing tips. Sundays in March, 2-3 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $10. (509) 467-5258.