Spokane, Washington
Feb. 28, 2023 Updated Tue., Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:18 p.m.

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB spring training

10:05 a.m.: Washington vs. N.Y. Yankees ESPN

12:10 p.m.: Milwaukee vs. L.A. Angels MLB

Basketball, college men’s

3:30 p.m.: Xavier at Providence FS1

4 p.m.: Auburn at Alabama ESPN2

4 p.m.: DePaul at UConn CBSSN

4 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Notre Dame ESPNU

5:30 p.m.: Georgetown at Creighton FS1

6 p.m.: Texas at TCU ESPN2

6 p.m.: Tulane at East Carolina ESPNU

6 p.m.: Rhode Island at Loyola Chicago CBSSN

6 p.m.: Chicago State at Gonzaga KHQ

8 p.m.: Utah State at UNLV CBSSN

Basketball, college women’s

Noon: Arizona State vs. UCLA Pac-12

2 p.m.: Ball State at Bowling Green ESPNU

2:30 p.m.: Oregon vs. Washington Pac-12

6 p.m.: California vs. Washington State Pac-12

8:30 p.m.: Oregon State vs. USC Pac-12

Basketball, high school

9 a.m.: State B raw footage SWX

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Cleveland at Boston ESPN

7 p.m.: New Orleans at Portland ESPN / Root

Golf, college men’s

11:30 a.m.: Darius Rucker Intercollegiate Golf

Golf, men’s

5 p.m.: Asian Tour: New Zealand Open Golf

Golf, women’s

6:30 p.m.: LPGA: HSBC Women’s Champions Golf

Hockey, NHL

4:30 p.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia TNT

7 p.m.: Carolina at Vegas TNT

Soccer, English Premier League, men’s

11:45 a.m.: Everton vs. Arsenal USA

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

6 p.m.: Chicago State at Gonzaga 1510-AM

Basketball, high school boys

Noon: Gonzaga Prep vs. Mariner in Tacoma 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Basketball, high school girls

7 p.m.: Gonzaga Prep vs. Sumner in Tacoma 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Hockey, WHL

7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Kelowna 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

