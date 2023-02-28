On the Air
Feb. 28, 2023 Updated Tue., Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:18 p.m.
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB spring training
10:05 a.m.: Washington vs. N.Y. Yankees ESPN
12:10 p.m.: Milwaukee vs. L.A. Angels MLB
Basketball, college men’s
3:30 p.m.: Xavier at Providence FS1
4 p.m.: Auburn at Alabama ESPN2
4 p.m.: DePaul at UConn CBSSN
4 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Notre Dame ESPNU
5:30 p.m.: Georgetown at Creighton FS1
6 p.m.: Texas at TCU ESPN2
6 p.m.: Tulane at East Carolina ESPNU
6 p.m.: Rhode Island at Loyola Chicago CBSSN
6 p.m.: Chicago State at Gonzaga KHQ
8 p.m.: Utah State at UNLV CBSSN
Basketball, college women’s
Noon: Arizona State vs. UCLA Pac-12
2 p.m.: Ball State at Bowling Green ESPNU
2:30 p.m.: Oregon vs. Washington Pac-12
6 p.m.: California vs. Washington State Pac-12
8:30 p.m.: Oregon State vs. USC Pac-12
Basketball, high school
9 a.m.: State B raw footage SWX
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Cleveland at Boston ESPN
7 p.m.: New Orleans at Portland ESPN / Root
Golf, college men’s
11:30 a.m.: Darius Rucker Intercollegiate Golf
Golf, men’s
5 p.m.: Asian Tour: New Zealand Open Golf
Golf, women’s
6:30 p.m.: LPGA: HSBC Women’s Champions Golf
Hockey, NHL
4:30 p.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia TNT
7 p.m.: Carolina at Vegas TNT
Soccer, English Premier League, men’s
11:45 a.m.: Everton vs. Arsenal USA
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
6 p.m.: Chicago State at Gonzaga 1510-AM
Basketball, high school boys
Noon: Gonzaga Prep vs. Mariner in Tacoma 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Basketball, high school girls
7 p.m.: Gonzaga Prep vs. Sumner in Tacoma 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Hockey, WHL
7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Kelowna 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
