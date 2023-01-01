NFL Locals: Gardner Minshew throws costly interception in loss to Saints

From staff reports

The later of Gardner Minshew’s (WSU) two spot starts for the Eagles was a dud.

Minshew quarterbacked Philadelphia’s lowest offensive output of the season in a 20-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, missing out on a second chance to lock up the NFC’s lone playoff bye.

Instead, it will go down to a must-win Week 18 against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field, to clinch not only the NFC’s top seed, but the NFC East title.

The Dallas Cowboys sit one game behind Philadelphia at 12-4.

Minshew nearly sealed the division during a thrilling 40-34 loss to the Cowboys in Week 16, throwing for 355 yards and two touchdowns.

Sunday’s loss to the Saints was a drudging performance in comparison.

Minshew completed 18 of 32 passes for 274 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Most of his production came on a heave to AJ Brown, who shook off a defender and broke away for a 78-yard touchdown.

The Eagles were held scoreless in the first half, mustering four-straight punts, and yet, trailed by just three points with 6 minutes remaining.

Minshew then proved why he isn’t up to the MVP-candidate caliber of usual starter Jalen Hurts, throwing a pick-six to Marshon Lattimore.

Another former area player, Kaden Elliss (Idaho), was part of the Saints unit that gave Minshew fits. Elliss had five tackles 11/2 sacks and three quarterback hits.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni did not name a starting quarterback for next week’s game, but said Hurts was close to returning this week.

• Frankie Luvu (WSU) did his best to keep Tom Brady out of the playoffs for just second time since 2002.

He should have known though, that’s not how things go in the NFL.

Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 30-24 win over the visiting Carolina Panthers, clinching the NFC South title for the second consecutive season.

The Panthers opened with a 14-0 lead and held a 21-10 advantage in the fourth quarter, before Brady completed back-to-back touchdowns to Mike Evans and punched in a 1-yard run.

Luvu had 13 tackles, one sack and three tackles for loss in the game.

Brady thew for 432 yards and three touchdowns, with 207 yards to Evans, whom caught all three scores.

Evans became the first player in NFL history with nine straight seasons of over 1,000 receiving yards.

• Jaylen Watson (WSU) hasn’t done much losing in his rookie season.

The 6th-round pick recorded seven tackles (six solo) for the Kansas City Chiefs during a 27-24 win over the visiting Denver Broncos.

Kansas City is eying the AFC’s top seed and holds a half-game advantage over the Buffalo Bills, who play the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday.

The Chiefs will play the Las Vegas Raiders in the regular season finale, but the Bills would earn the conference’s top seed if they win out, holding a head-to-head tiebreaker over Kansas City.

• Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (WSU) had a team-high 10 tackles in a 20-19 loss to the host Atlanta Falcons.

• New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (EWU) had one reception for 16 yards and one carry for two yards during a 23-21 win over the visiting Miami Dolphins.