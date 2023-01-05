Francovich: Putting the new year on ice

Learn to ice climb

Although the two primary opportunities to break into ice climbing this year have passed, it's never too early to start planning for next season.

Locally, check out the Spokane Mountaineers annual ice clinic. Tuition is $125 which gets you more than 16 hours of instruction both in the classroom and on the ice. You must be a club member and must have taken the club's mountain school or rock school to join the beginner seminar.

Visit spokanemountaineers.org for more information.

Also consider the four-day Bozeman Ice Festival, one of the world's premier ice festivals.

The Ice Fest offers daytime clinics ranging from the basics of ice climbing to more advanced skills, all taught by some of the best climbers in the world.

In the evening there are events in downtown Bozeman with gear vendors, giveaways, presentations, films, food and beer.

During the most recent festival there were also clinics on first aid, planning expeditions and mental health.

Clinics fill up fast (within 24 hours) and registration opens Oct. 1 at 6 p.m. mountain time so be ready.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit bozemanicefest.com.

What about the gear?

Ice climbing is gear intensive and expensive. So what to do if you're new to it (and not even sure you'll like it?).

Check out RambleRaven Gear Trader's (3220 N Division St) demo and rental program.

As of this winter the consignment shop (which has a healthy retail section) is offering rentals and demos of ice tools, crampons and boots. Prices vary but it'll be cheaper than kitting yourself out.

Visit rambleraven.com/pages/rentals-demos

On the Slopes

Mount Spokane

Mount Spokane has weekly night skiing (Wednesday through Saturday, 3 to 9 p.m.; $36 lift tickets). Friday nights feature live music in an end-of-week celebration.

Silver Mountain

Saturday marks three years since a deadly avalanche at Silver Mountain killed three people. In memory meet at the Memorial Bell on the Wardner Traverse/16-to-1 run at 11:15 a.m. to honor the memory of Carl Humphries, Scott Parsons and Molly Hubbard. A celebration of their lives will continue at Radio Brewing in Kellogg at 3 p.m. All are welcome

49 Degrees North

Learn to cross country ski at 49 Degrees North. The resort is offering several classes in conjunction with Spokane Parks and Recreation. The first one is Saturday followed by classes on Jan 29, Feb. 12 and March 4. To register visit ski49n.com/upcoming-events.

Schweitzer

Schweitzer is planning a Martin Luther King Jr. weekend party Jan. 13-16. There will be fireworks, a torchlit parade and other festivities. Visit schweitzer.com/events for more information.

Lookout

Ever wanted to use your child as a bowling ball? Lookout Pass is offering you the chance on Jan. 29 at 1 p.m. How does it work? One adult or sibling pushes, while a child (12 or under) sits on a saucer and is shoved toward inflatable bowling pins on a gentle slope.

For more information visit skilookout.com/events.