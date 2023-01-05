Prince Harry unsure he’ll attend King Charles’ coronation

By Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News

King Charles’ coronation might not serve as a royal reunion with son Prince Harry.

Harry doesn’t know if he’ll attend his father’s coronation in May if he’s invited, he revealed in an interview with ITV airing Sunday.

“There’s a lot that can happen between now and then, but the door is always open,” Harry says in a preview clip released Thursday. “The ball is in their court. There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it.”

The interview marks the latest reference of a family feud by Harry, who stepped down from his senior royal duties in 2020 and left the United Kingdom with his wife, the former Meghan Markle.

In an explosive March 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry said his family cut him off financially and his father at one point stopped taking his calls.

In the upcoming memoir “Spare,” Harry claims older brother Prince William described Meghan as “rude” and “difficult” before physically attacking him, according to The Guardian. Harry reportedly writes he suffered a back injury after William “grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and … knocked me to the floor.”

The book, out Tuesday, follows last month’s release of the six-part Netflix documentary series “Harry & Meghan,” in which Harry claims William received preferential treatment from the royal palace.

“They were happy to lie to protect my brother,” Harry said. “They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”

Harry reunited with his family during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral last September, walking alongside William and behind their father in a coffin procession through London.

The Los Angeles-born Meghan, 41, and Harry are raising their children, son Archie and daughter Lilibet, in Southern California.