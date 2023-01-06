The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Jan. 6, 2023 Updated Fri., Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:21 p.m.

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

7 p.m.: AMA Supercross: Monster Energy Series USA

Basketball, college men’s

8:30 a.m.: Notre Dame at North Carolina ESPN2

9 a.m.: Creighton at UConn Fox 28

9 a.m.: Texas at Oklahoma State ESPNU

9 a.m.: Vanderbilt at Missouri CBS

9 a.m.: St. John’s at Providence FS1

9 a.m.: Nebraska at Minnesota CBSSN

10 a.m.: Kentucky at Alabama ESPN

10:30 a.m.: Wisconsin at Illinois ESPN2

11 a.m.: Iowa State at TCU ESPNU

11 a.m.: Valparaiso at Bradley CBSSN

11 a.m.: Georgetown at Marquette FS1

11 a.m.: Ole Miss at Mississippi State CBS

11:30 a.m.: Michigan at Michigan State Fox 28

1 p.m.: Clemson at Pittsburgh ESPN2

1 p.m.: San Diego State at Wyoming CBS

1:30 p.m.: Xavier at Villanova FS1

2 p.m.: Washington State at Arizona Pac-12

2 p.m.: Delaware at Charleston CBSSN

3 p.m.: Murray State at Drake ESPNU

3:30 p.m.: Utah State at Boise State FS1

4 p.m.: Oregon at Utah Pac-12

5 p.m.: Appalachian State at James Madison ESPNU

5:30 p.m.: Butler at Seton Hall FS1

6:30 p.m.: UNLV at New Mexico CBSSN

6:30 p.m.: Oregon State at Colorado Pac-12

7 p.m.: Gonzaga at Santa Clara KHQ / Root

Basketball, college women’s

1:30 p.m.: Iowa at Michigan Fox 28

Football, high school

10 a.m.: All-American Bowl NBC

Football, NFL

1:30 p.m.: Kansas City at Las Vegas ABC / ESPN

5:15 p.m.: Tennessee at Jacksonville ABC / ESPN

Golf, men’s, PGA

1 p.m.: Sentry Tournament of Champions NBC

3 p.m.: Sentry Tournament of Champions Golf

Hockey, NHL

10 a.m.: N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey NHL

4 p.m.: Detroit at Toronto NHL

4 p.m.: Seattle at Ottawa Root

Soccer, men’s

9 a.m.: Serie A: Udinese vs. Juventus CBSSN

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

1:30 p.m.: Sacramento State at Eastern Washington 700-AM / 105.3-FM

1:30 p.m.: Portland State at Idaho 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

1:30 p.m.: Washington State at Arizona 920-AM / 100.7-FM

5:45 p.m.: Pacific at Whitworth 1230-AM

7 p.m.: Gonzaga at Santa Clara 1510-AM

Basketball, college women’s

2 p.m.: Santa Clara at Gonzaga 790-AM / 94.1-FM

3:45 p.m.: Pacific at Whitworth 1230-AM

Football, NFL

5 p.m.: Tennessee at Jacksonville 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

Hockey, WHL

7:05 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

