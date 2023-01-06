On the Air
Jan. 6, 2023 Updated Fri., Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:21 p.m.
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
7 p.m.: AMA Supercross: Monster Energy Series USA
Basketball, college men’s
8:30 a.m.: Notre Dame at North Carolina ESPN2
9 a.m.: Creighton at UConn Fox 28
9 a.m.: Texas at Oklahoma State ESPNU
9 a.m.: Vanderbilt at Missouri CBS
9 a.m.: St. John’s at Providence FS1
9 a.m.: Nebraska at Minnesota CBSSN
10 a.m.: Kentucky at Alabama ESPN
10:30 a.m.: Wisconsin at Illinois ESPN2
11 a.m.: Iowa State at TCU ESPNU
11 a.m.: Valparaiso at Bradley CBSSN
11 a.m.: Georgetown at Marquette FS1
11 a.m.: Ole Miss at Mississippi State CBS
11:30 a.m.: Michigan at Michigan State Fox 28
1 p.m.: Clemson at Pittsburgh ESPN2
1 p.m.: San Diego State at Wyoming CBS
1:30 p.m.: Xavier at Villanova FS1
2 p.m.: Washington State at Arizona Pac-12
2 p.m.: Delaware at Charleston CBSSN
3 p.m.: Murray State at Drake ESPNU
3:30 p.m.: Utah State at Boise State FS1
4 p.m.: Oregon at Utah Pac-12
5 p.m.: Appalachian State at James Madison ESPNU
5:30 p.m.: Butler at Seton Hall FS1
6:30 p.m.: UNLV at New Mexico CBSSN
6:30 p.m.: Oregon State at Colorado Pac-12
7 p.m.: Gonzaga at Santa Clara KHQ / Root
Basketball, college women’s
1:30 p.m.: Iowa at Michigan Fox 28
Football, high school
10 a.m.: All-American Bowl NBC
Football, NFL
1:30 p.m.: Kansas City at Las Vegas ABC / ESPN
5:15 p.m.: Tennessee at Jacksonville ABC / ESPN
Golf, men’s, PGA
1 p.m.: Sentry Tournament of Champions NBC
3 p.m.: Sentry Tournament of Champions Golf
Hockey, NHL
10 a.m.: N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey NHL
4 p.m.: Detroit at Toronto NHL
4 p.m.: Seattle at Ottawa Root
Soccer, men’s
9 a.m.: Serie A: Udinese vs. Juventus CBSSN
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
1:30 p.m.: Sacramento State at Eastern Washington 700-AM / 105.3-FM
1:30 p.m.: Portland State at Idaho 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
1:30 p.m.: Washington State at Arizona 920-AM / 100.7-FM
5:45 p.m.: Pacific at Whitworth 1230-AM
7 p.m.: Gonzaga at Santa Clara 1510-AM
Basketball, college women’s
2 p.m.: Santa Clara at Gonzaga 790-AM / 94.1-FM
3:45 p.m.: Pacific at Whitworth 1230-AM
Football, NFL
5 p.m.: Tennessee at Jacksonville 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
Hockey, WHL
7:05 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.