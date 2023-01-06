Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Sean A. Traigle, of Salt Lake City and Katherine M. McPartland, of Spokane.

Matthew M. Bunch and Erin E. McGrath, both of Spokane.

Trayton S. Bird, of West Valley, Utah and Sabrina S. Stermer, of Roy, Utah.

Jake E. Kimball and Danielle L. Harding, both of Deer Park.

James L. Garrett and Brianna L. Raamot, both of Spokane Valley.

Orville W. Clouse and Aaron D. Hill, both of Spokane.

Jaxon L. Moss, of Hayden and Emilee L. Kopelson, of Liberty Lake.

Robert B. McKnight and Jessica L. Lemery, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

LT Property Management LLC v. Anthony Esparza, restitution of premises.

Sam Waldron v. Modern Electric Water Company Corp. Governance.

Numerica Credit Union v. Antonio M. Tessitore, money claimed owed.

Allyson Shoshana v. Robert Maurus, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

American Contractors Indemnity Co. v. Abram Worley, complaint.

Chris Allred v. Noah Botnick and Scanned Media, LLC, complaint.

Patrick Jones v. Valley Quality Homes of Spokane, Artisha and Bradley Busey, et al., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Brown, Heidi A. and Viall, Timothy R., II

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Tristyn D. Sheffield, 24; 29 days in jail with credit given for 29 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling.

George D. Hacker, 51; 46 days in jail with credit given for 46 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Andres Espino, 40; 120 days in jail with credit given for 120 days served, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Vanessa B. Stockwell, 33; four months in jail with credit given for 93 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault and harassment.