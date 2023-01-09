On the air
Mon., Jan. 9, 2023
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
3:30 p.m.: Butler at St. John’s FS1
4 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Kansas State ESPNU
4 p.m.: Michigan State at Wisconsin EPSN
4 p.m.: South Carolina at Kentucky ESPN2
5:30 p.m.: Seton Hall at Georgetown FS1
6 p.m.: Oklahoma at Kansas ESPN2
6 p.m.: North Carolina at Virginia ESPN
6 p.m.: Auburn at Ole Miss ESPNU
7:30 p.m.: Wyoming at Utah State FS1
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Miami TNT
7 p.m.: Phoenix at Golden State TNT
7 p.m.: Orlando at Portland Root+
Basketball, NBA G League
4:30 p.m.: Capital City at Raptors 905 NBA
Hockey, Champions League
8:30 a.m.: Zug at Tappara NHL
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Seattle at Buffalo Root
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
7:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Whitman 1230-AM
Basketball, college women’s
5:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Whitman 1230-AM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
6 p.m.: EWU Basketball Coaches Show 700-AM
6 p.m.: WSU Basketball Coaches Show 920-AM
All events subject to change
