Sports

On the air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

3:30 p.m.: Butler at St. John’s FS1

4 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Kansas State ESPNU

4 p.m.: Michigan State at Wisconsin EPSN

4 p.m.: South Carolina at Kentucky ESPN2

5:30 p.m.: Seton Hall at Georgetown FS1

6 p.m.: Oklahoma at Kansas ESPN2

6 p.m.: North Carolina at Virginia ESPN

6 p.m.: Auburn at Ole Miss ESPNU

7:30 p.m.: Wyoming at Utah State FS1

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Miami TNT

7 p.m.: Phoenix at Golden State TNT

7 p.m.: Orlando at Portland Root+

Basketball, NBA G League

4:30 p.m.: Capital City at Raptors 905 NBA

Hockey, Champions League

8:30 a.m.: Zug at Tappara NHL

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Seattle at Buffalo Root

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

7:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Whitman 1230-AM

Basketball, college women’s

5:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Whitman 1230-AM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

6 p.m.: EWU Basketball Coaches Show 700-AM

6 p.m.: WSU Basketball Coaches Show 920-AM

All events subject to change

