Home Calendar

Arts/Crafts

Pro-Craft-inators Accountability Club – Join fellow Pro-Craft-inators and finish a project you’ve started. If your craft project is stalled due to a technical problem, the librarians will do their best to pair you with an expert who can help you find a solution. Register at scld.org/events. Wednesdays in Jan., 7-8 p.m. Online. Free.

Adult Coloring – Drop in to enjoy coffee, tea and adult coloring. Coloring supplies will be provided. Saturday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. 4005 N. Cook St. Free. (509) 444-5380.

Classes/Workshops

Youth Intermediate Pottery with Alydia Grover – In this youth pottery course, students will focus on specific projects intended to build and develop individualized pottery skills. Students will be asked to keep a sketchbook to help them develop their ideas and skills each week in a collaborative setting practicing giving and receiving feedback. Students will also learn about tools, terminology and studio etiquette. For ages 11-15. Thursday-Feb. 2, 6 p.m. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $165. (208) 930-1876.

Art Journaling with Dina Natale – Work with Dina Natale to create a fun and unique journal using different mediums. For adults. Friday, 11 a.m. 809 W Garland Ave. $80. (509) 325-1500.

Intermediate Pottery with Erik Rodgers – In this six-week immersion pottery course, students will apply all prior knowledge and basic skills to create functional and complete works. New skills, material use and tool applications will also be acquired at the end of this course. For ages 16 and older. Every Tuesday, noon-3 p.m. Through Feb. 14. Register at emergecda.com/. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $275. (208) 930-1876.

Beginner Pottery with Louise Schollaert – Six-week immersion course covering the basic fundamentals of pottery. For ages 15 and up. Every Tuesday, 5-7 p.m. Through Feb. 14. Register at bit.ly/3A3MG5u. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $235. (208) 930-1876.

Beginner Hand building with Louise Schollaert – Introductory hand building pottery course. Students will learn the fundamentals of hand built pottery and demonstrate their understanding through instructor led projects. For ages 16 and older. Every Thursday, noon-3 p.m. Through Feb. 16. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $275. (208) 930-1876.

“Make Your Own” Pendleton Moccasins – This workshop is a six-hour, hands on project that is guided by Coeur d’Alene Tribal members. All materials are provided, $10 extra play cash and a $10 meal voucher will b provided. At the end of this course, you will have a completed pair of moccasins. Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Casino, 37914 S. Nukwalqw St., Worley. $150. (800) 523-2464.

Introduction to Writing for Graphic Novels with Elise Warren – Learn the basics of visual storytelling. Students will spend afternoons learning the basic rules of writing for a visual format and will have a chance to participate in critique and work towards producing their own short comic script. For high school students to adults. Monday and Friday, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $135. (509) 325-1500.

Monday Fundamentals of Pottery – Learn the skills necessary to throw cylinders, cups, bowls and more in this introduction to throwing fundamentals. This class is designed for students with little to no experience on the potter’s wheel. For ages 16 and older. Register at bit.ly/3WMY1A8. Monday, 6-9 p.m. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. $175. (208) 929-4029.

Beginning Welding – Learn the basics of MIG welding and other tools for metal fabrication. Participants will build their skills throughout the four-week class, culminating in the creation of your own metal art lamp. For ages 16 and older. Monday, 6-8:30 p.m. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. $150. (208) 929-4029.

Beginning Photography with Allyson Moyes – Students will learn the basic manual functions of their camera, will create within different photographic genres each week and will have the opportunity to participate in and receive critiques on their work. Register at bit.ly/3BmyGVf. Tuesday, and Thursday, 9:30-11:30 a.m. 809 W. Garland Ave. $240. (509) 325-1500.

Connecting Hand and Eye Through Observational Drawing with Oriana Sage – Learn to unlock your unique drawing ability through observational hand-eye connection, as you create nature ink drawings with freedom, joy, and whimsy. For adults. Register at bit.ly/3BUVVWC. Tuesday, 4-6:30 p.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $50. (509) 325-1500.

Design Thinking 101 – An overview of concepts, processes and modes of identifying problems and proposing effective solutions. Participants in this class will be presented with a mixture of instruction and coaching, as well as challenging group exercises. This class is designed for beginners or individuals looking for new inspiration. For ages 16 and up. Register at bit.ly/3i0OE0R. Tuesday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. $60. (208) 929-4029.

Perspective Drawing with Tom Quinn – Learn what perspective means in art. Registration is required. Register at SpokaneArtSchool.net/. Wednesday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $120. (509) 325-1500.

Acrylic Painting with Tom Quinn – In this class students will be introduced to the highly forgiving, versatile medium of acrylic paint. For adults. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 10 a.m.-noon. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $120. (509) 325-1500.

Basic Drawing with Tom Quinn – An introduction to the skills of drawing for people who have not taken formal art classes and want to attain confidence in their drawing skills. For adults. Wednesday, 12:30-2:30 p.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $120. (509) 325-1500.

Wednesday Fundamentals of Pottery – Learn the skills necessary to throw cylinders, cups, bowls and more in this introduction to throwing fundamentals. This class is designed for students with little to no experience on the potter’s wheel. This class will also cover glazing and basic hand building techniques. For ages 16 and older. Register at bit.ly/3VzECRW. Wednesday, 6-9 p.m. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. $175. (208) 929-4029.

Mad CADders – Learn 2D and 3D digital design or brush up on your skills, two-hour drop in sessions in either Fusion 360 or Inkscape. Join for a class, tutoring or both. Wednesday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. 283 N Hubbard Avenue, Suite 102, Coeur D Alene. $10. (208) 964-0797.

Sculpting with Wool with Elyse Hochstadt – In this five-week series, look to seed pods for inspiration. Gain an understanding of how to sculpt with wool, techniques used for complex forms, how to create a variety of surface textures and more. For ages 16 and up. Register at bit.ly/3IDV4xV. Thursday, 6 p.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $135. (509) 325-1500.

Beginning Book Arts with Allyson Moyes – Students will learn how to make their own books from simple paper folded books such as the Turkish map fold, to hardback stab bound books. There is a supply list for this class. View the supply list and register for this class at SpokaneArtSchool.net/. Thursday, 12:30-2:30 p.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $140. (509) 325-1500.

Laser Cutting for 3D Design – Receive a thorough introduction to the laser cutter and associated design software while exploring the specific process of cutting pieces to be assembled into a 3D object. This class is designed for beginners, but a basic familiarity with computers is required. For ages 16 and older. Thursday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. $85. (208) 929-4029.

Youth Beginner Pottery with Alydia Grover – In this four-week course, students will learn how to make pinch pots, coil pots and gain the basic knowledge of throwing pots on the wheel. For ages 7-10. To register, visit emergecda.com/. Friday, 10 a.m.-noon. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $165. (208) 930-1876.

Railroad Spike Knife Class – Forge, harden and sharpen a railroad spike knife with a twisted handle. Seven-hour class with longtime bladesmith David Corn. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Morgan Jade Ironworks, 2403 E. Euclid Ave. $100.