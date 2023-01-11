History for Chron

A U.S. Marine Douglas C-54 Skymaster transport plane crashed during a blizzard in Nevada and all onboard were feared dead.

Based on differing reports, the Skymaster was carrying between 18 to 20 personnel from Denver to Seattle when it crashed into the east side of Mt. Tobin.

The wreckage then slid into a deep canyon.

“Nobody could have survived this,” a search pilot reported.

Before the crash, the unidentified Marine pilot said the airplane was suffering icing conditions that forced him to fly below 12,000 feet.

Lander County Sheriff George Schwin said a search party had failed to find a way into the steep canyon to inspect the wreckage that was found 18 hours after the crash.

“We may have to get a helicopter to land there instead,” Schwin said. “It is rocky hills and the mountains on both sides are pretty steep.”