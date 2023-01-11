History for Chron
Jan. 11, 2023 Updated Wed., Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:07 p.m.
A U.S. Marine Douglas C-54 Skymaster transport plane crashed during a blizzard in Nevada and all onboard were feared dead.
Based on differing reports, the Skymaster was carrying between 18 to 20 personnel from Denver to Seattle when it crashed into the east side of Mt. Tobin.
The wreckage then slid into a deep canyon.
“Nobody could have survived this,” a search pilot reported.
Before the crash, the unidentified Marine pilot said the airplane was suffering icing conditions that forced him to fly below 12,000 feet.
Lander County Sheriff George Schwin said a search party had failed to find a way into the steep canyon to inspect the wreckage that was found 18 hours after the crash.
“We may have to get a helicopter to land there instead,” Schwin said. “It is rocky hills and the mountains on both sides are pretty steep.”
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.