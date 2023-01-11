The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Jan. 11, 2023 Updated Wed., Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:09 p.m.

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

3:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Ohio State FS1

4 p.m.: Michigan at Iowa ESPN2

4 p.m.: Longwood at UNC Asheville ESPNU

4 p.m.: Drexel at Stony Brook CBSSN

6 p.m.: Colorado at USC Pac-12

6 p.m.: Arizona State at Oregon FS1

6 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at Saint Mary’s CBSSN

6 p.m.: Southern Miss at Marshall ESPN2

6:30 p.m.: Gonzaga at BYU ESPN

8 p.m.: Utah at UCLA Pac-12

8 p.m.: Arizona at Oregon State ESPN2

8 p.m.: Stanford at Washington FS1

8 p.m.: San Francisco at Portland ESPNU

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Boston at Brooklyn TNT

7 p.m.: Dallas at L.A. Lakers TNT

7 p.m.: Cleveland at Portland Root+

Golf, men’s

6 a.m.: USGA: Latin America Amateur Championship ESPN2

4 p.m.: PGA: Sony Open Golf

11 p.m.: DP World: Hero Cup Golf

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Seattle at Boston Root

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

6:30 p.m.: Gonzaga at BYU 1510-AM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

