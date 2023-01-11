On the Air
Jan. 11, 2023 Updated Wed., Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:09 p.m.
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
3:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Ohio State FS1
4 p.m.: Michigan at Iowa ESPN2
4 p.m.: Longwood at UNC Asheville ESPNU
4 p.m.: Drexel at Stony Brook CBSSN
6 p.m.: Colorado at USC Pac-12
6 p.m.: Arizona State at Oregon FS1
6 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at Saint Mary’s CBSSN
6 p.m.: Southern Miss at Marshall ESPN2
6:30 p.m.: Gonzaga at BYU ESPN
8 p.m.: Utah at UCLA Pac-12
8 p.m.: Arizona at Oregon State ESPN2
8 p.m.: Stanford at Washington FS1
8 p.m.: San Francisco at Portland ESPNU
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Boston at Brooklyn TNT
7 p.m.: Dallas at L.A. Lakers TNT
7 p.m.: Cleveland at Portland Root+
Golf, men’s
6 a.m.: USGA: Latin America Amateur Championship ESPN2
4 p.m.: PGA: Sony Open Golf
11 p.m.: DP World: Hero Cup Golf
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Seattle at Boston Root
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
6:30 p.m.: Gonzaga at BYU 1510-AM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.