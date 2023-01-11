Washington records
Jan. 11, 2023 Updated Wed., Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:01 p.m.
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Jesse R. Johnson and Erica K. Gainer, both of Spokane Valley.
Ryan M. T. Beale and Justine K. Recor, both of Spokane.
Samuel F. Gentry and Robin M. Smith-Connery, both of Spokane.
Jesse V. Gamboa and Vanessa C. Suaza, both of Colbert.
Thomas A. Downey and Diane M. Hedstrom, both of Spokane Valley.
Avery J. S. Lagasse Robb and Mya B. Burbank, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Black Realty Management Inc. v. Scotty Wyatt, restitution of premises.
Black Realty Management Inc. v. Jordanna M. Gomez, restitution of premises.
Volunteers of America of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho v. Jonita Chavez, restitution of premises.
James S. Arneson, Jr. v. Madison P. Boss, Jr., seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.
East of the Tracks LLC v. John M. Daschbach, restitution of premises.
Nancy A. Williamson v. Harry Gramps, seeking quiet title.
Matt Brunner v. Naomi Vandyke, restitution of premises.
Eddie Todd v. National Indemnity Co., seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.
Tanya Peters v. Tracy Neff, complaint and jury demand.
R. H. Cooke and Associates Inc. v. Brian Mitts, Red Mitts Construction, et al., complaint for breach of contract and claim against registration bond.
Patricia and David Garegnani v. Carly Reuter and Hannah C. Stephens, medical malpractice.
Ferguson Enterprises LLC v. Solid Ground Real Estate LLC, et al., complaint.
Halme Construction, Inc. v. DirtLogic LLC, complaint.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Tarble, Leeann M. and John R.
Ledl, Larry D. and Sangiriaki, Ruth
Roshchupkin, Inna N. and Aleksey
Pippin, Diane R. and Joseph D., II
Mitchell, Jay C. and Debra A.
Miller, Mariah and Lighthouse, Brian
Varney, Heidi A. and David T.
Erickson, Marin A. and Lewandowski, Michael J.
Griffin, Tiffani and McBurney, Amanda
Runkle, Amanda and Christian
Meyer, Jeremy and Murphy Meyer, Rachelle N.
McLean, Garry and Shannon
Lawson, Ashtyn A. and Browning, Dominic S.
Trofibio, Julie and Darren
Womack, Shannon M. and Frostad, Jeffrey R.
Eutsler, Samantha R. and Mathew R.
Washburn, Nicholas A. and Tiffany
Greer, Lisa D. and Kim S.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Raymond Clary
Rhonda S. Hendrickson, also known as Rhonda Ackerman, 53; 12 months and one day in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree trafficking in stolen property and third-degree theft.
Jeremy F. Johnson, 48; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order.
Pierre R. Paige, 33; $80,276.43 in restitution, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to attempted residential burglary, residential burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, second-degree assault and attempt to elude a police vehicle.
Nathan D. Stanley, 38; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty second-degree burglary, second-degree theft and criminal mischief.
Joshua D. Stenson, 32; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.
Judge Tony Hazel
Zachary W. Wood, 23; 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Judge Timothy B. Fennessy
Shane J. Lavoie, also known as Shayne Lavoie, 53; 91 days in jail with credit given for 91 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of two counts of violation of order.
Dustin J. Mohrmann, also known as Dusten J. Mohrmann, 27; 60 days in jail with credit given for 60 days served, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Christopher J. Armstrong, 38; one day in jail, no-contact order violation.
Canon W. Baker, 39; 23 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Edward A. Brandt, 31; 16 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck
Robert E. Lowells, 33; 84 days in jail, false statement to a public servant.
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
Ryan G. Ramsey, 30; 45 days in jail, no-contact order violation.
Zane R. Williams, 51; 42 days in jail, no-contact order violation.
