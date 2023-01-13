History for Chron
Jan. 13, 2023 Updated Fri., Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:19 p.m.
A storm that brought near hurricane-level winds to the coast headed inland and dumped snow on the entire Spokane region, including 80 inches in the Silver Valley.
The temperature dropped to minus 7 and the Lilac City received about 14 inches of snow. However, the snow depth was recorded at 80 inches in Burke, Idaho.
Meanwhile on the Pacific Coast, savage winds damaged boats, paralyzed transportation and disrupted communications in scattered areas.
The weather bureau issued blizzard warnings for eastern Oregon, Washington and all of Idaho.
Six-foot snow drifts were reported in areas of Western Washington. Weather officials described the storm as one of the worst in history.
The search for 55 missing crew members ended after a Swedish tanker slammed into a British submarine near the mouth of the River Thames.
The British Navy reported that the submarine, Truculent, was struck by a transport ship. The collision killed 10 crew members, 15 were rescued but 55 were believed to be trapped inside the craft.Divers reached the vessel, which was in about 54 feet of water, and tapped out messages to the trapped crew. However, they received no responses.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.