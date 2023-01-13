History for Chron

A storm that brought near hurricane-level winds to the coast headed inland and dumped snow on the entire Spokane region, including 80 inches in the Silver Valley.

The temperature dropped to minus 7 and the Lilac City received about 14 inches of snow. However, the snow depth was recorded at 80 inches in Burke, Idaho.

Meanwhile on the Pacific Coast, savage winds damaged boats, paralyzed transportation and disrupted communications in scattered areas.

The weather bureau issued blizzard warnings for eastern Oregon, Washington and all of Idaho.

Six-foot snow drifts were reported in areas of Western Washington. Weather officials described the storm as one of the worst in history.

The search for 55 missing crew members ended after a Swedish tanker slammed into a British submarine near the mouth of the River Thames.

The British Navy reported that the submarine, Truculent, was struck by a transport ship. The collision killed 10 crew members, 15 were rescued but 55 were believed to be trapped inside the craft.Divers reached the vessel, which was in about 54 feet of water, and tapped out messages to the trapped crew. However, they received no responses.