Difference makers: Malachi Smith erupts for seven 3-pointers, 27 points in Gonzaga’s rout of Portland

Malachi Smith

The senior transfer broke out for 23 points earlier this season against Portland State at the Phil Knight Legacy and followed it up with another impressive outside shooting performance against a Division I program from the Rose City. Smith made a career-high seven 3-pointers against the Pilots, finishing 9 of 13 from the field and 7 of 10 from behind the arc with 27 points. The seven 3-pointers are tied for third most in program history. Smith, who made five 3s and scored 23 points against the Vikings, rounded out his stat line with eight rebounds and five assists.

Drew Timme

Timme logged a season low in minutes against a Division I opponent, playing just 21 , but still managed to finish second on the team in scoring with 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line. Timme helped the Zags reach a season high in first-half points (61), scoring 12 before halftime and adding six in the second half before checking out of the game with 14 minutes remaining.

Turning point

Unlike the past three games, Gonzaga didn’t need a late scoring flurry or clutch shot to post their fifth conference win. Timme scored the game’s first points on a high lob from Rasir Bolton, and the Zags raced to a 15-4 lead after less than 6 minutes. Gonzaga’s lead grew to 20 points when Strawther hit a 3-pointer with 10 minutes, 11 seconds remaining, and the Bulldogs took a 33-point advantage into halftime .