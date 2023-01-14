How much will Spokane County’s two new commissioners cost?

The transition from three to five Spokane County commissioners will have significant political repercussions.

It will also cost taxpayers more money.

Between salaries, benefits, executive assistants and travel expenses, Spokane County’s two new commissioners will cost an additional $563,000 a year. For context, the county’s budget for 2023 is nearly $875 million.

A large portion of the $563,000 will pay for commissioner salaries.

In 2022, each of Spokane County’s three commissioners earned $120,000. The county’s two new commissioners – Democrats Amber Waldref and Chris Jordan – will match their Republican peers in salary and benefits. They’ll also be able to hire assistants.

The county also has budgeted $500,000 to create office space for Waldref and Jordan in the public works building and to remodel a conference room.

The commissioners’ office is one of the county’s least expensive, and smallest, departments overall. The office has a $2 million budget for 2023 and 15 employees.

Spokane County has historically had three commissioners, but the setup changed in January due to a law the Washington Legislature passed in 2018.

Voters in November elected five commissioners, each of whom will represent a specific district.

The move to a district-specific general election allowed Democrats to win commission seats for the first time since 2006.