Home Calendar

Arts/Crafts

Pro-Craft-inators Accountability Club – Join fellow Pro-Craft-inators and finish a project you’ve started. If your craft project is stalled due to a technical problem, the librarians will do their best to pair you with an expert who can help you find a solution. Register at scld.org/events. Wednesdays in January, 7-8 p.m. Online. Free.

Journal Your New Year with Feng Shui – Learn the Feng Shui philosophy and techniques to declutter your space. Each participant will be given a journal to inspire and help achieve goals all year long. For adults. Tuesday, 1 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Northern Lights Adult Paint Night – Explore a unique style of painting called acrylic pour. This paint night is great for both beginners and seasoned artists alike. Register with Sarah at (509) 397-4366 or sarah@whitcolib.org. Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. $15. (509) 397-4366.

River Ridge Association of Fine Arts – The inaugural meeting of 2023, new officers will be inducted and significant contributions to the group in 2022 will be recognized. There will be a new art challenge from Alice Harmon, a show and tell segment and a Q&A segment. Wednesday, 10 a.m.-noon. Spokane Art Supply, 1303 N. Monroe St. Free. (509) 327-6628.

Critter Creations – Build, sew, glue and otherwise assemble your own recycled critter, real or imaginary. There will be all sorts of materials available, from cardboard tubes to egg cartons to fabric and thread. Friday, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Classes/Workshops

Beginner Pottery with Erik Rodgers – Cover the basic fundamentals of pottery, become familiar with the studio and throwing on the pottery wheel. For ages 15 and older. Six-week course. Mondays, 10 a.m.-noon. Register at emergecda.com. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $235. (208) 930-1876.

Intermediate Pottery with Erik Rodgers – Six-week immersion pottery course, students will apply all prior knowledge and basic skills to create functional and complete works. New skills, material use and tool applications will also be acquired at the end of this course. For ages 16 and older. Tuesdays, noon-3 p.m. Register at emergecda.com. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $275. (208) 930-1876.

Sculpting with Wool with Elyse Hochstadt – Through these sessions, gain an understanding of how to sculpt with wool, techniques used for complex forms, how to create a variety of surface textures and more. For ages 16 and up. Register at bit.ly/3IDV4xV. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $135. (509) 325-1500.

Painting with Adam Roth – Teens – Students will be shown materials and basic steps of the painting process in order to complete a painting that is uniquely their own. Introduction to fundamental concepts of this enriching medium. Four week course. For ages 12-15. Meets Tuesdays, 5-7 p.m. Register at bit.ly/3iPuRSf. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $155. (208) 930-1876.

Painting with Adam Roth – Adults – Students will be shown materials and basic steps of the painting process in order to complete a painting that is uniquely their own. Introduction to fundamental concepts of this enriching medium. Four-week course. For ages 16 and older. Wednesdays, 5-7 p.m. Register at bit.ly/3ZV3lDV. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $155. (208) 930-1876.

Sculpture Class – Bird with Collista Krebs – This is a fast-moving, 3-pound sculpture class with a focus on exploration with clay and trying to capture the pose and swag of your favorite bird. For ages 12 and up. Sunday, 10 a.m.-noon. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $50. (509) 325-1500.

Introduction to Writing for Graphic Novels with Elise Warren – Learn the basics of visual storytelling. Students will spend afternoons learning the basic rules of writing for a visual format and will have a chance to participate in critique and work towards producing their own short comic script. For high school students to adults. Monday, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $135. (509) 325-1500.

Beginning Welding – Learn the basics of MIG welding and other tools for metal fabrication. Participants will build their skills throughout the four-week class, culminating in the creation of your very own metal art lamp. For ages 16 and older. Monday, 6-8:30 p.m. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. $150. (208) 929-4029.

Printmaking with Bethany Phillips – Adults – Students will learn the basics of relief printmaking. Learn to carve blocks, ink application techniques and make beautiful prints to take home. For adults. Four-week course. Mondays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $155. (208) 930-1876.

Beginning Photography with Allyson Moyes – Students will learn the basic manual functions of their camera, will create within different photographic genres each week, and will have the opportunity to participate in and receive critiques on their work. Register at bit.ly/3BmyGVf. Tuesday and Thursday, 9:30-11:30 a.m. 809 W. Garland Ave. $240. (509) 325-1500.

Connecting Hand and Eye Through Observational Drawing with Oriana Sage – Learn to unlock your unique drawing ability through observational hand-eye connection, create nature ink drawings with freedom, joy and whimsy. For adults. Register at bit.ly/3BUVVWC. Tuesday, 4-6:30 p.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $50. (509) 325-1500.

Belly Dancing with Stephanie – Class will begin with soft energetic movement and help you “shimmy” to warm up the muscles. Stretches involving the arms and legs precede small combinations or techniques. This style is a low impact dance for any fitness level, ability and shape. For ages 15 and older. Register at createarts.org. Tuesday, 6-7:30 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. $15. (509) 447-9277.

Design Thinking 101 – An overview of concepts, processes and modes of identifying problems and proposing effective solutions. Participants in this class will be presented with a mixture of instruction and coaching, as well as challenging group exercises. This class is designed for beginners or individuals looking for new inspiration. For ages 16 and older. Register at bit.ly/3i0OE0R. Tuesday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. $60. (208) 929-4029.

Perspective Drawing with Tom Quinn – Learn what perspective means in art. Register at SpokaneArtSchool.net. Wednesday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $120. (509) 325-1500.

Acrylic Painting with Tom Quinn – In this class students will be introduced to the highly forgiving, versatile medium of acrylic paint. For adults. Wednesday, 10 a.m.-noon. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $120. (509) 325-1500.

Basic Drawing with Tom Quinn – An introduction to the skills of drawing for people who have not taken formal art classes and may need to attain confidence in their drawing skills. For adults. Wednesday, 12:30-2:30 p.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $120. (509) 325-1500.

Wednesday Fundamentals of Pottery – Learn the skills necessary to throw cylinders, cups, bowls and more in this introduction to throwing fundamentals. This class is designed for students with little to no experience on the potters wheel. This class will also cover glazing and basic hand building techniques. For ages 16 and older. Register at bit.ly/3VzECRW. Wednesday, 6-9 p.m. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. $175. (208) 929-4029.

Beginning Book Arts with Allyson Moyes – Students will learn how to make their own books from simple paper folded books such as the Turkish map fold, to hardback stab bound books and a few things in between. There is a supply list for this class. View the supply list and register for this class at SpokaneArtSchool.net/. Thursday, 12:30-2:30 p.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $140. (509) 325-1500.

Digital Security Program – Online digital security program, “Digital Security in an Age of Scams, Spam and Phishing Attempts.” Email digitalnavigation@whitcolib.org to register, a link to the program will be sent after registration. Thursday, 3-4 p.m. Free.

Laser Cutting for 3D Design – Receive a thorough introduction to the laser cutter and associated design software while exploring the specific process of cutting pieces to be assembled into a 3D object. This class is designed for beginners, but a basic familiarity with computers is required. For ages 16 and older. Thursday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. $85. (208) 929-4029.

Introduction to Illustrations for Graphic Novels With Elise Warren – Learn the basics of visual storytelling. Students will spend afternoons learning the basic rules of design, panel flow and story movement, and will have the chance to participate in critique and work towards producing their own short comic. Register at bit.ly/3CHcdmn. Friday, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $135. (509) 325-1500.

Pine Needle Basket Making with Barbara Snarr – Learn to create a small basket from local ponderosa pine needles and take home your creation. For ages 13 and older. Register at emergecda.com. Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $75. (208) 930-1876.

Start with a Circle: Stylizing Any Animal with Andi Keating – For beginner/intermediate artists looking to have some fun exploring different ways of stylizing animals. Using several methods, including rounding out, elongating and simplifying from reference. For ages 11 years and older. Register at bit.ly/3IRPh7W. Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $45. (509) 325-1500.

Fiddle and Guitar Lessons with Ben – Classes include one on one instruction in bowing and finger technique, tuning, reading sheet music and music theory providing students with the tools to take their fiddling in any direction they choose. For ages six and older. For more information or to schedule a class, call Create at (509) 447-9277 or Ben at (509) 671-6401. Saturday, noon-2 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. (509) 447-9277.

Sculptural Forged Necklace Class – Design and forge your own unique steel necklace with Mallory Battista. Chain and clasps must be purchased independently. Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Morgan Jade Ironworks, 2403 E. Euclid Ave. $50.

Camera Obscura: Light, Lenses & Mirrors – Discover the ways light can be focused, refracted, diffused and redirected in this exploration of the visible portion of the electromagnetic spectrum. For ages 8-12. Register at scld.org/events. Saturday, 2-4 p.m. North Spokane Library, 44 E. Hawthorne Road. Free. (509) 893-8350.

Home/Garden

Coffee Gathering for Volunteers – Gathering for those who have worked with the Friends of Manito during the planting year and are interested in helping out with next year’s planting. This is also an opportunity to hear updates on incoming plants and winter events. Coffee is provided. Wednesday, 9-11 a.m. Friends of Manito, 4 W. 21st Ave. (509) 456-8038.