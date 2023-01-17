The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Jan. 17, 2023 Updated Tue., Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:52 p.m.

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

3:30 p.m.: UConn at Seton Hall FS1

4 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Virginia ESPNU

4 p.m.: Auburn at LSU ESPN2

4 p.m.: Saint Louis at Loyola Chicago CBSSN

5:30 p.m.: Xavier at DePaul FS1

6 p.m.: Providence at Marquette CBSSN

6 p.m.: Oklahoma at Oklahoma State ESPNU

7 p.m.: Oregon at California Pac-12

7:30 p.m.: San Diego State at Colorado State FS1

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Dallas ESPN

7 p.m.: Minnesota at Denver ESPN

Golf, men’s

11:30 p.m.: DP World: Abu Dhabi Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL

4:30 p.m.: Boston at N.Y. Islanders TNT

7 p.m.: Dallas at San Jose Sharks TNT

Tennis

Noon: Australian Open ESPN2

6 p.m.: Australian Open ESPN2

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

