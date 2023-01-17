On the Air
Jan. 17, 2023 Updated Tue., Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:52 p.m.
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
3:30 p.m.: UConn at Seton Hall FS1
4 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Virginia ESPNU
4 p.m.: Auburn at LSU ESPN2
4 p.m.: Saint Louis at Loyola Chicago CBSSN
5:30 p.m.: Xavier at DePaul FS1
6 p.m.: Providence at Marquette CBSSN
6 p.m.: Oklahoma at Oklahoma State ESPNU
7 p.m.: Oregon at California Pac-12
7:30 p.m.: San Diego State at Colorado State FS1
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Dallas ESPN
7 p.m.: Minnesota at Denver ESPN
Golf, men’s
11:30 p.m.: DP World: Abu Dhabi Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL
4:30 p.m.: Boston at N.Y. Islanders TNT
7 p.m.: Dallas at San Jose Sharks TNT
Tennis
Noon: Australian Open ESPN2
6 p.m.: Australian Open ESPN2
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.