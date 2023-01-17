Social Calendar

2023 Pairing with ParaSport – Meet ParaSport Spokane athletes, hear stories of the impact of the organization both locally and globally. Tickets to the in-person event can be purchased online at bit.ly/3zx0cOU. Ticket includes a gourmet catered meal and beverages. Saturday, 5:30 p.m. El Katif Shrine Event Center, 7217 W. Westbow Blvd. $75/individual ticket; $750/table of eight.

Wishes and Wine – The 17th annual Wishes and Wine is a fundraising event benefiting the Wishing Star Foundation. Fun filled evening where attendees get to sample from Spokane’s most acclaimed restaurants, regional wineries, breweries and distilleries. There will be live music by the Cronkites, a live auction, dancing, a dessert dash and paddle raise. To learn more, go to wishingstar.org. Tickets are available at bit.ly/3vVj1ZK. Saturday, 6-10 p.m. Historic Flight Foundation, 5829 E. Rutter Ave. $125. (509) 535-6000.

Mardi Bras – Mardi Bras is a month long fundraiser for both Volunteers of America and Transitions’ Women’s Hearth. Host a Mardi Bras party and invite friends. Most needed items include: bus passes, deodorant, socks, bras, tampons and underwear. Drop off collected items on March 3, 2-4 p.m. at Hope House. Free. (509) 328-6702.