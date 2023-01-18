Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Kevin J. Stanley and Marissa L. Bill, both of Greenacres.

Andrew J. West and Sarah E. Appel, both of Fort Collins, Colorado.

Mustafa F. Baigzad and Sakina Zadran, both of Spokane.

Peyton A. Boyce, of Spokane and Camryn P. Breneman, of Colbert.

Joel D. McDermeit, of Sandpoint, and Taryn E. Desjardins, of Medical Lake.

David N. Thompson and Andrew J. Seymour, both of Otis Orchards.

Esbi Aine and Wosimy Tibon, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

David M. Medina v. Scaun E. Boughter, restitution of premises.

Moland Management Company v. Kerry Kingston, restitution of premises.

Black Realty Management Inc. v. Kaleigh Bigarel, restitution of premises.

Black Realty Management Inc. v. Michelle Pritchett, restitution of premises.

Anne Hiatt v. Daiichi Oakwood LLC, et al., complaint.

Billie Favorite v. Cedar Ridge Zanco Apartments LLC, et al., complaint of damages.

Daniel Mejia v. William Rutledge, Jr., McCollum Ford Sales, et al., complaint.

Jessica Culp v. Joseph Bettencourt, complaint for personal injuries.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Adam, Smaah A. and Mohamed A.

Matsumoto, Mari M. and O’Brien, Shawn M. P.

Burgard, Brid B. and Justin M.

Morrisroe, Joshua R. and Pluid, Jodi R.

Lemasters, Tyler S. and Blakely

Kratzer, Emily and Michael L.

Fleming, Amanda and Philip

Chuckulnaskit, Tanessa M. and Dubianets, Vadzim

Murphy, Jaclyn M. and Eric L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Dustin J. Myhren, 37; 67 months in prison, after pleading guilty to residential burglary, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and second-degree malicious mischief.

Samson Langtir, 38; 49 days in jail with credit given for 49 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Daniel D. Holefield, 26; 51 days in jail with credit given for 51 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Judge Raymond Clary

David C. Cook, 38; 24 days in jail with credit given for 24 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Adam I. Whiteaker, 34; four months in jail with credit given for 78 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle, third-degree assault, driving while intoxicated and failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Abigail C. Johnson, 26; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months in prison, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Jamall R. McWilliams, 30; nine months in jail, after pleading guilty to harassment.

Andrew C. Marshall, 25; four months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree assault.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Anthony M. Crowder, 29; 204 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to delivery of a controlled substance.

Michael A. Thompson, 36; 44 days in jail, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Myka D. Brown, 31; $990 fine, one day in jail converted to 15 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Danielle F. Fisher, 29; 30 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and theft.

Brian M. Frear, 36; 12 days in jail, no-contact order violation.

Zachariah P. Gardner, 28; one day in jail, no-contact order violation.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Kevin L. Livingston, 52; $250 fine, one day in jail, resisting arrest.