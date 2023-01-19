This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

"The House of Wolves" by James Patterson and Mike Lupica (Little, Brown/TNS) (LITTLE, BROWN/TNS)

Tribune News Service

Bestsellers

Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “The House of Wolves,” James Patterson and Mike Lupica (Little, Brown)

2. “Hell Bent,” Leigh Bardugo (Flatiron)

3. “Lessons in Chemistry,” Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

4. “The House in the Pines,” Ana Reyes (Dutton)

5. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)

6. “The Boys from Biloxi,” John Grisham (Doubleday)

7. “Without a Trace,” Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

8. “Demon Copperhead,” Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

9. “Fairy Tale,” Stephen King (Scribner)

10. “Just the Nicest Couple,” Mary Kubica (Park Row)

Nonfiction

1. “Spare,” Prince Harry (Random House)

2. “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times,” Michelle Obama (Crown)

3. “One: Simple One-Pan Wonders,” Jamie Oliver (Flatiron)

4. “The Good Life: Lessons from the World’s Longest Scientific Study of Happiness,” Robert Waldinger and Mark Schulz (Simon & Schuster)

5. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

6. “The Galveston Diet: The Doctor-Developed, Patient-Proven Plan to Burn Fat and Tame Your Hormonal Symptoms,” Mary Claire Haver (Rodale)

7. “The Nazi Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill Roosevelt, Stalin, and Churchill,” Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch (Flatiron)

8. “Good Boundaries and Goodbyes: Loving Others Without Losing the Best of Who You Are,” Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

9. “Faith Still Moves Mountains: Miraculous Stories of the Healing Power of Prayer,” Harris Faulkner (Broadside)

10. “Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook,” Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)