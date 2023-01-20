The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
Jan. 20, 2023 Updated Fri., Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:30 p.m.

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

9 a.m.: Georgetown at Xavier FS1

9 a.m.: Miami at Duke ESPN

9 a.m.: Ole Miss at Arkansas ESPN2

9 a.m.: UCF at South Florida ESPNU

9:30 a.m.: Dayton at George Washington USA

10 a.m.: TCU at Kansas CBS

10:30 a.m.: Navy at Army CBSSN

11 a.m.: UCLA at Arizona ABC

11 a.m.: Virginia at Wake Forest ESPNU

11 a.m.: Texas Tech at Kansas State ESPN2

11 a.m.: DePaul at Providence FS1

11 a.m.: Iowa at Ohio State Fox 28

11 a.m.: Texas A&M at Kentucky ESPN

11:30 a.m.: La Salle at Saint Louis USA

1 p.m.: Tennessee at LSU ESPN

1 p.m.: Marquette at Seton Hall CBSSN

1 p.m.: Baylor at Oklahoma ESPN2

1 p.m.: Colorado State at Wyoming FS1

3 p.m.: Texas at West Virginia ESPN

3 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Clemson ESPN2

3 p.m.: Indiana State at Murray State ESPNU

3 p.m.: UNLV at Fresno State CBSSN

5 p.m.: Tulane at Tulsa ESPNU

5 p.m.: Washington at Utah Pac-12

5 p.m.: BYU at San Francisco CBSSN

7 p.m.: Gonzaga at Pacific KHQ / Root+

7 p.m.: USC at Arizona State ESPNU

7 p.m.: San Diego State at Air Force CBSSN

8 p.m.: Oregon at Stanford FS1

Basketball, college women’s

8 a.m.: Navy at Army CBSSN

Football, NFL playoffs

1:30 p.m.: Jacksonville at Kansas City NBC

5:15 p.m.: N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia Fox 28

Golf, men’s

3 a.m.: DP World: Abu Dhabi Championship Golf

Noon: PGA: The American Express Golf

4 p.m.: PGA Tour: Mitsubishi Electric Championship Golf

11 p.m.: DP World: Abu Dhabi Championship Golf

Golf, women’s, LPGA

9 a.m.: Tournament of Champions Golf

Noon: Tournament of Champions NBC

Hockey, NHL

9:30 a.m.: Anaheim at Buffalo NHL

4 p.m.: Toronto at Montreal NHL

7 p.m.: Colorado at Seattle Root

Soccer, men’s, EPL

7 a.m.: Everton vs. West Ham United USA

9:30 a.m.: Newcastle United vs. Crystal Palace NBC

Soccer, women’s

3:30 a.m.: Super League: Aston Villa vs. Manchester City CBSSN

Tennis

5 p.m.: Australian Open ESPN2

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

12:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Northern Arizona 700-AM / 105.3-FM

4:30 p.m.: Idaho at Northern Colorado 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

5:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Linfield 1230-AM

7 p.m.: Gonzaga at Pacific 1510-AM

Basketball, college women’s

1 p.m.: Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s 790-AM / 94.1-FM

3:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Linfield 1230-AM

Football, NFL playoffs

1 p.m.: Jacksonville at Kansas City 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

5 p.m.: N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Hockey, WHL

7:05 p.m.: Victoria at Spokane 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

