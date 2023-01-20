On the Air
Jan. 20, 2023 Updated Fri., Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:30 p.m.
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
9 a.m.: Georgetown at Xavier FS1
9 a.m.: Miami at Duke ESPN
9 a.m.: Ole Miss at Arkansas ESPN2
9 a.m.: UCF at South Florida ESPNU
9:30 a.m.: Dayton at George Washington USA
10 a.m.: TCU at Kansas CBS
10:30 a.m.: Navy at Army CBSSN
11 a.m.: UCLA at Arizona ABC
11 a.m.: Virginia at Wake Forest ESPNU
11 a.m.: Texas Tech at Kansas State ESPN2
11 a.m.: DePaul at Providence FS1
11 a.m.: Iowa at Ohio State Fox 28
11 a.m.: Texas A&M at Kentucky ESPN
11:30 a.m.: La Salle at Saint Louis USA
1 p.m.: Tennessee at LSU ESPN
1 p.m.: Marquette at Seton Hall CBSSN
1 p.m.: Baylor at Oklahoma ESPN2
1 p.m.: Colorado State at Wyoming FS1
3 p.m.: Texas at West Virginia ESPN
3 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Clemson ESPN2
3 p.m.: Indiana State at Murray State ESPNU
3 p.m.: UNLV at Fresno State CBSSN
5 p.m.: Tulane at Tulsa ESPNU
5 p.m.: Washington at Utah Pac-12
5 p.m.: BYU at San Francisco CBSSN
7 p.m.: Gonzaga at Pacific KHQ / Root+
7 p.m.: USC at Arizona State ESPNU
7 p.m.: San Diego State at Air Force CBSSN
8 p.m.: Oregon at Stanford FS1
Basketball, college women’s
8 a.m.: Navy at Army CBSSN
Football, NFL playoffs
1:30 p.m.: Jacksonville at Kansas City NBC
5:15 p.m.: N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia Fox 28
Golf, men’s
3 a.m.: DP World: Abu Dhabi Championship Golf
Noon: PGA: The American Express Golf
4 p.m.: PGA Tour: Mitsubishi Electric Championship Golf
11 p.m.: DP World: Abu Dhabi Championship Golf
Golf, women’s, LPGA
9 a.m.: Tournament of Champions Golf
Noon: Tournament of Champions NBC
Hockey, NHL
9:30 a.m.: Anaheim at Buffalo NHL
4 p.m.: Toronto at Montreal NHL
7 p.m.: Colorado at Seattle Root
Soccer, men’s, EPL
7 a.m.: Everton vs. West Ham United USA
9:30 a.m.: Newcastle United vs. Crystal Palace NBC
Soccer, women’s
3:30 a.m.: Super League: Aston Villa vs. Manchester City CBSSN
Tennis
5 p.m.: Australian Open ESPN2
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
12:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Northern Arizona 700-AM / 105.3-FM
4:30 p.m.: Idaho at Northern Colorado 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
5:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Linfield 1230-AM
7 p.m.: Gonzaga at Pacific 1510-AM
Basketball, college women’s
1 p.m.: Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s 790-AM / 94.1-FM
3:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Linfield 1230-AM
Football, NFL playoffs
1 p.m.: Jacksonville at Kansas City 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
5 p.m.: N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Hockey, WHL
7:05 p.m.: Victoria at Spokane 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
