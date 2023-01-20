Washington records
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
John A. Castro, of Walla Walla and Lauren C. Williams, of North Brunswick, New Jersey.
Brandon C. Zavala and Kimberly A. Frelich, both of Spokane.
Aaron P. Determan and Zipporah W. Ndungu, both of Spokane Valley.
Ashton J. Strobel and Stella F. Kelley, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Emberwood Properties LLC v. Ryan K. Rice, restitution of premises.
Brent Bozarth v. Daniel Geddes, restitution of premises.
R C Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Francy Fitzhugh, restitution of premises.
R C Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Tracy Sherrow, restitution of premises.
R C Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Robert Mazzola, restitution of premises.
Daniel Bates v. Don Myers, restitution of premises.
GHPC Corporation v. Kathy S. Brattain, restitution of premises.
Numerica Credit Union v. Rick W. Dixon, money claimed owed.
Kelly Kuehl and Zackery Paladino v. Solid Ground Real Estate LLC, Lance Marquardt, et al., complaint for breach of fiduciary duties, breach of contract, piercing the corporate veil and other relief.
Leah Fredman v. Dog Sciences, LLC, complaint.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Wolf, Kendra P. and Jeremy S.
Brown, William P., Jr. and Andrea C.
Moss, Kenneth D. and Leisa A.
Hoffman, Kevin F. and Andrea M.
Brown, Kevin and June
Folger, Benjamin S. and Kelly
Zeitler, Leslie L. and Cody J.
Hastings, Krista and Clinton T.
Caron, Nickael and Brenston, Janiece
Criminal sentencings
Judge Raymond F. Clary
Stephen R. Brown, 41; $1,185 in restitution, 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.
Jar M. L. Michael, 39; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.
Braylee C. Dempsey, 21; 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.
Katryna A. Dobler, also known as Katryna A. Bishop, 22; $5,760 in restitution, two months in jail with credit given for 58 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree identity theft, second-degree theft and third-degree malicious mischief.
Corina R. Miller, 26; 104 days in jail with credit given for 104 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.
Judge Maryann C. Moreno
Cecil J. Lee, 47; 30 months in a prison-based alternative, 30 months of probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order.
Khalia B. Aiken, 19; 21 days in jail with credit given for 21 days served, after being found guilty to resisting arrest.
Angel K. Chavez, 32; $1,758.75 in restitution, 13 days in jail with credit given for 13 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.
