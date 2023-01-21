Difference makers: Frontcourt duo Drew Timme, Anton Watson lead Gonzaga past Pacific

DREW TIMME

The senior took over in the second half. He scored on six straight possessions early in the half as GU took the lead for good. Timme fed Anton Watson for a field goal to open the half, then the All-American converted six consecutive shots from close range, the last a putback of a missed 3 by Watson. Timme made nine straight GU field goals before Rasir Bolton scored on a layup.

Timme finished with a career-high 38 points on 17-of-23 shooting from the floor. His point total could have reached the 40s, but he was just 4 of 11 at the foul line.

ANTON WATSON

The senior forward had one of the better games of his career with 16 points and 13 rebounds, the latter matching his career high set against Baylor in early December in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Six of Watson’s boards were at the offensive end. He added four assists, two blocks and one steal.

Watson made 4 of 10 shots from the field and 8 of 10 free throws. He didn’t commit a turnover in 36 minutes.

TURNING POINT

The Zags had two second-half runs that essentially led to the victory. They scored the first 12 points of the second half to break away from a 47-all tie. Gonzaga used an 8-1 spurt to open up a 94-81 lead with 2:15 remaining. Watson hit a free throw, Julian Strawther connected on a 3-pointer and Timme hit a tough bank shot over Cam Denson.