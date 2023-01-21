Whitworth comeback bid falls short against Linfield 86-79
Jan. 21, 2023 Updated Sat., Jan. 21, 2023 at 8:50 p.m.
From staff reports
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. – Whitworth met a deficit too large to overcome on Saturday.
But not by much.
The Pirates slumped to a 16-point deficit at halftime, and their furious rally in the second half came up short in an 86-79 loss to Linfield in a Northwest Conference men’s basketball game.
The Wildcats (6-9, 3-4 NWC) led 46-30 at halftime and stretched the lead to 63-40 with Cayden Lowenbach’s layup with 15 minutes, 43 seconds remaining. Linfield led 74-55 after Danilo Petrovic’s layin with 7:05 left.
The Pirates (10-6, 5-2) outscored Linfield 26-4 over the next 61/2 minutes and cut the deficit to 81-78 with Michael Smith’s 3-pointer with 47 seconds left. Linfield’s Trey Bryant made a 3-pointer with 17 seconds left, however, to put the game out of reach and end the Pirates’ six-game winning streak.
Rowan Anderson scored 17 points, Smith added 15 and Sullivan Menard 10 for the Pirates
.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.