100 years ago in Spokane: A missing diamond and an early role for Bing

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

W.R. Algoe, commercial traveler, was embarking on a trip, and “fearing that he might be robbed while on the road,” placed a diamond in his pillowcase for safe-keeping while away.

It turned out to be not so safe.

When he returned home a few days later, he looked for his pillowcase. No pillowcase and no diamond.

His mother told him that she had sent the pillowcase to the Washington Laundry along with the rest of his laundry.

When the laundry came back, he searched again. Still no diamond.

He suspected that the pillowcase had been replaced with a different pillowcase. Police were investigating.

From the theater beat: Gonzaga University’s Dramatic Society announced the cast list for its upcoming comedy, “Seven Keys to Baldpate.”

The lead actor was Michael Pecarovich, although that isn’t the name that jumps out in 2023.

The character of Lou Max, “the mayor’s man Friday,” was to be played by Harry Crosby, who was no doubt Harry Lillis “Bing” Crosby, then an undergraduate at Gonzaga.

