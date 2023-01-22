The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Night 26° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

On the air

Monday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

4 p.m.: Colgate at Boston CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Duke at Virginia Tech ESPN

4:30 p.m.: Norfolk State at Morgan State ESPNU

6 p.m.: Kansas at Baylor ESPN

6 p.m.: New Mexico at Nevada CBS Sports

Basketball, college women’s

4 p.m.: Iowa at Ohio State ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: Atlanta at Chicago NBA

7 p.m.: San Antonio at Portland Root

7:30 p.m.: Memphis at Sacramento NBA

Soccer, men’s club

Noon: Premier League: Tottenham at Fulham USA

11:45 a.m.: Coupe de France: PSG at Pays de Cassel FS2

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

6 p.m.: EWU Basketball Coaches Show 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Sports