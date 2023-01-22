On the air
Sun., Jan. 22, 2023
Monday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
4 p.m.: Colgate at Boston CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Duke at Virginia Tech ESPN
4:30 p.m.: Norfolk State at Morgan State ESPNU
6 p.m.: Kansas at Baylor ESPN
6 p.m.: New Mexico at Nevada CBS Sports
Basketball, college women’s
4 p.m.: Iowa at Ohio State ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: Atlanta at Chicago NBA
7 p.m.: San Antonio at Portland Root
7:30 p.m.: Memphis at Sacramento NBA
Soccer, men’s club
Noon: Premier League: Tottenham at Fulham USA
11:45 a.m.: Coupe de France: PSG at Pays de Cassel FS2
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
6 p.m.: EWU Basketball Coaches Show 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.