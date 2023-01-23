Inside Gonzaga hoops: Jim Meehan and Richard Fox return for the weekly Zags Basketball Insiders Podcast
Jan. 23, 2023 Updated Mon., Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:15 p.m.
Reporter Jim Meehan and TV analyst and former Gonzaga center Richard Fox are back for The Spokesman-Review’s Zags Insiders Podcast.
The two catch up on Gonzaga’s roller-coaster season, look back at a week that saw the Zags’ 75-game home winning streak snapped and look ahead to Saturday’s matchup at Portland.
Catch the first episode at www.spokesman.com/podcasts/zags-basketball-insiders/. Also available on Apple podcasts, Spotify and Google podcasts.
