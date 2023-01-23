On the air
Mon., Jan. 23, 2023
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
4 p.m.: Miami at Florida State ESPNU
4 p.m.: Ohio State at Illinois ESPN
4 p.m.: LSU at Arkansas ESPN2
4 p.m.: Eastern Michigan at Toledo CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Kansas State at Iowa State ESPNU
6 p.m.: Indiana State at Drake CBS Sports
6 p.m.: North Carolina at Syracuse ESPN
6 p.m.: Fresno State at Boise State FS1
8 p.m.: Wyoming at UNLV CBS Sports
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Boston at Miami TNT
7 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers TNT
Basketball, NBA G League
4:30 p.m.: Austin at Sioux Falls NBA
Soccer, men’s club
11:45 a.m.: Serie A: Milan at Lazio CBS Sports
Tennis
6 p.m.: Australian Open quarterfinals ESPN2
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, high school
5:15 p.m.: Lewis and Clark at Gonzaga Prep 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
6 p.m.: Cougar Basketball Coach’s Show 920-AM / 100.7-FM
6 p.m.: Vandal Basketball Coach’s Show 1080-AM / 92.5-FM
All events subject to change
