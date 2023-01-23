The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
Sports

On the air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

4 p.m.: Miami at Florida State ESPNU

4 p.m.: Ohio State at Illinois ESPN

4 p.m.: LSU at Arkansas ESPN2

4 p.m.: Eastern Michigan at Toledo CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Kansas State at Iowa State ESPNU

6 p.m.: Indiana State at Drake CBS Sports

6 p.m.: North Carolina at Syracuse ESPN

6 p.m.: Fresno State at Boise State FS1

8 p.m.: Wyoming at UNLV CBS Sports

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Boston at Miami TNT

7 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers TNT

Basketball, NBA G League

4:30 p.m.: Austin at Sioux Falls NBA

Soccer, men’s club

11:45 a.m.: Serie A: Milan at Lazio CBS Sports

Tennis

6 p.m.: Australian Open quarterfinals ESPN2

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, high school

5:15 p.m.: Lewis and Clark at Gonzaga Prep 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

6 p.m.: Cougar Basketball Coach’s Show 920-AM / 100.7-FM

6 p.m.: Vandal Basketball Coach’s Show 1080-AM / 92.5-FM

All events subject to change

