Literary Calendar

“Cozy Up with a Good Book” Reading Challenge – Log 10 hours of reading and write three book reviews to complete this reading challenge over the winter season. Parents reading to children, write which three books your children enjoyed most for their three book reviews. Challenge runs through Feb. 28. All ages are welcome to join the challenge by downloading the Beanstack Reading Tracker App or visiting whitcolib.org/beanstack.

2023 Winter Reading Challenge – Earn a grand prize entry and complete the Winter Reading Challenge by logging, reading and writing reviews. The challenge is to earn 30 points. Pick up a log at the circulation desk, track your books read (for five points each) and review/recommend the books you read for an additional five points each. Submit your review or recommendations at bit.ly/3VI3DKV. Through Feb. 28. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Black History Youth Forum – A follow up forum to the Creative Expression Workshop, students will continue their learning journey with local community and school leaders. Black history games, conversations and activities will help to further cultural knowledge. Prizes and incentives will be available. To RSVP, contact April Eberhardt at (360) 320-6449. Sunday, 2-5 p.m. Carl Maxey Center, 3114 E. Fifth Ave. (509) 795-1886.

Author Talk with Randall Munroe – Online discussion with author Randall Munroe about his new book “What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions.” Register at bit.ly/3wLyAE5. Tuesday, 11 a.m.-noon.

Poetry Rising – Celebrate Black History Month with poet Stephen Pitters and soul singer Robert Robinson. Bob and Erin Bartlett will share a black family story of slavery and freedom with Noah Bartlett playing bass guitar. Thursday, 6-7 p.m. Hillyard Library, 4005 N. Cook St. Free. (509) 444-5380.

Evening Book Group – Discussing “These Silent Woods” by Kimi Cunningham Grant. Thursday, 6-7 p.m. Well-Read Moose Bookstore, 2048 N. Main St. (208) 215-2265.