Eastern Washington football’s 2023 schedule features loaded first five weeks

By Dan Thompson For The Spokesman-Review

The quality of Eastern Washington’s football team this fall is going to be tested early, judging by the most recent performances by the first five opponents on its 2023 schedule.

That schedule, officially announced by EWU on Wednesday, begins Sept. 2 against North Dakota State – runner-up in the FCS title game earlier this month – on a purportedly neutral site, U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. That’s about 230 miles from Fargo, North Dakota, where NDSU plays its home games.

Eastern will then play at Fresno State, the lone FBS program on this year’s schedule after the team played two of them last season. The Bulldogs finished 10-4 last season, including a 29-6 victory over Washington State in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.

The Eagles’ first home game comes Sept. 16 against Southeastern Louisiana, followed by their Big Sky opener at UC Davis on Sept. 23 and a fifth game in September (on the 30th) against Idaho. UC Davis went 6-5 last season; Southeastern Louisiana beat Idaho in the first round of the FCS playoffs.

After those five games, the Eagles will have their bye week.

That stretch looks similar to the Eagles’ start in 2022, when they won their opener over Tennessee State but then lost to Power Five programs Oregon and Florida as well as three Big Sky opponents that reached the FCS playoffs. The Eagles finished the season 3-8 overall.

Following their bye in 2023, the Eagles will play at Idaho State, home against Weber State, at Portland State, home against Cal Poly, at Montana State and finally at home against Northern Arizona.

Game times and ticket details will be announced at a later date.