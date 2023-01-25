Film Calendar

“Holy Spider” – A journalist descends into the dark underbelly of the Iranian holy city of Mashhad as she investigates the serial killings of sex workers by the so called “Spider Killer” who believes he is cleansing the streets of sinners. Not rated. 116 minutes. Directed by Ali Abbasi. Showing Friday and Saturday at 4:45 p.m.; Sunday at 3:45 p.m.; Monday-Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Magic Lantern Theater, 25 W. Main Ave. $10.

“The Banshees of Inisherin” – Two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them. Rated R. 108 minutes. Directed by Martin McDonagh. Showing Friday at 5 p.m.; Saturday at 7:15 p.m.; Sunday-Wednesday at 3:45 p.m. Magic Lantern Theater, 25 W. Main Ave. $10.

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” – Following the life of artist Nan Goldin and the downfall of the Sackler family, the pharmaceutical dynasty who was greatly responsible for the opioid epidemic’s unfathomable death toll. “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” is a bone deep look at a photographer’s fight against addiction and the institution responsible for her pain through her gritty lens. Rated R. 113 minutes. Directed by Laura Poitras. Showing Friday at 7 p.m.; Saturday at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Sunday at 4 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow, Idaho. $7. (208) 882-8537.

“The Whale” – A reclusive, morbidly obese English teacher attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter. Rated R. 117 minutes, Directed by Darren Aronofsky. Showing Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.; Sunday at 6 p.m.; Monday-Wednesday at 5:45 p.m.; Thursday at 5 p.m. Magic Lantern Theater, 25 W. Main Ave. $10.

“The Menu” – A young couple travels to a remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises. Rated R. 101 minutes. Directed by Mark Mylod. Showing Friday at 7:10 p.m.; Saturday at 6:30 p.m.; Sunday-Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. (509) 327-1050.

“Babylon” – A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood. Rated R. 189 minutes. Directed by Damien Chazelle. Showing Friday at 9:25 p.m.; Saturday at 8:45 p.m.; Sunday-Wednesday at 9:25 p.m. Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. $2.50. (509) 327-1050.

Sustainable Film Discussion – A vital investigation of the economic and environmental instability of America’s food system, from the agricultural issues we face: soil loss, water depletion, climate change and pesticide use, to the community of leaders who are determined to fix it. “Sustainable” is a film about the land, the people who work it and what must be done to sustain it for future generations. 91 minutes. Saturday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. Free. (509) 444-5390.

“Corsage” – A fictional account of one year in the life of Empress Elisabeth of Austria. On Christmas Eve 1877, Elisabeth, once idolized for her beauty, turns 40 and is officially deemed an old woman; she starts trying to maintain her public image. Not rated. 114 minutes. Directed by Marie Kreutzer. Showing Saturday at 1 p.m.; Sunday at 12:10 p.m.; Monday-Wednesday at 2 p.m. Magic Lantern Theater, 25 W. Main Ave. $10.

“Strange World” – The legendary Clades are a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest and most crucial mission. Rated PG. 102 minutes. Directed by Don Hall and Qui Nguyen. Showing Saturday at 2:10 p.m. and Sunday at 2:50 p.m. Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. $2.50. (509) 327-1050.

“Broker” – Boxes are left out for people to anonymously drop off their unwanted babies. Rated R. 129 minutes. Directed by Hirokazu Koreeda. Saturday, 5 p.m. and Sunday, 1:30 p.m. Magic Lantern Theater, 25 W. Main Ave. $10.

Spokane Jewish Cultural Film Festival – The 19th annual Spokane Jewish Cultural Film Festival will be held at the Jepson Center. Showing “Charlotte” on Saturday, 7-9 p.m. “Kinderland and The Narrow Bridge” on Sunday, 2 p.m.-4 p.m. “Tiger Within” on Sunday, 7-9 p.m. “White Eye and Women of Valor” on Monday, 7-9 p.m. The films will also be featured online, Saturday-Feb. 5. To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/3I38R0t or the Jepson Center, prior to the in-person screening. For details about the films, visit the festival website at sjcff2023.eventive.org. Gonzaga University, 502 E. Boone Ave. $10/general admission; $7/students and seniors. (509) 328-4220.

“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” – Feature film based on the children’s book about a crocodile that lives in New York City. Rated PG. 106 minutes. Directed by Josh Gordon and Will Speck. Showing Friday at 5 p.m.; Saturday at noon; Sunday at 12:35 p.m. and 5 p.m.; Monday-Wednesday at 5 p.m. Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. $2.50. (509) 327-1050.

Weekday Matinee at the Library – Featuring classic comedies from the 30’s through the 60’s. The pick for Jan. is “His Girl Friday,” a 1940 American screwball comedy where a newspaper editor uses every trick in the book to keep his ace reporter ex-wife from remarrying. Not rated. 92 minutes. Directed by Howard Hawks. TuesdayJ, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

“McCabe & Mrs. Miller” – A gambler and a prostitute become business partners in a remote Old West mining town, and their enterprise thrives until a large corporation arrives on the scene. Rated R. 120 minutes. Directed by Robert Altman. Tuesday, 7-9 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow, Idaho. Free. (208) 882-8537.

“Amadeus” – The life, success and troubles of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, as told by Antonio Salieri, the contemporaneous composer who was deeply jealous of Mozart’s talent and claimed to have murdered him. Rated PG. 160 minutes. Directed by Milos Forman. Thursday, 7-10 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow, Idaho. $7. (208) 882-8537.

“The Ella Baker Story” Film Premier and Dinner – Fundi: “The Story of Ella Baker” reveals the instrumental role that Ella Baker, a friend and advisor to Martin Luther King, played in shaping the American civil rights movement. The dynamic activist was affectionately known as the Fundi, a Swahili word for a person who passes skills and knowledge from generation to another. By looking at the 1960’s from the perspective of Ella Baker, “FUNDI” adds an essential understanding of the U.S. civil rights movement. The film will be followed by a Q&A with Professor Terry Buffington. Dinner an drinks will be available. Feb. 3, 8:30 p.m. Gladish Building, 115 NW State St., Pullman. $75. (509) 332-8081.