Jan. 25, 2023 Updated Wed., Jan. 25, 2023 at 3:13 p.m.
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
2 p.m.: St. Francis Brooklyn at Wagner CBSSN
4 p.m.: Middle Tennessee at Florida Atlantic CBSSN
4 p.m.: SMU at Memphis ESPN2
4 p.m.: Iowa at Michigan State FS1
4 p.m.: Longwood at Radford ESPNU
4 p.m.: SIU Edwardsville at Tennessee Tech ESPNEWS
6 p.m.: Purdue at Michigan FS1
6 p.m.: UCLA at USC ESPN2
6 p.m.: Colorado at Oregon Pac-12
6 p.m.: UTSA at North Texas ESPNU
6 p.m.: Louisiana Tech at UAB CBSSN
8 p.m.: Arizona at Washington State FS1
8 p.m.: Arizona State at Washington ESPNU
8 p.m.: Utah at Oregon State CBSSN
Basketball, college women’s
5 p.m.: Connecticut at Tennessee ESPN
6 p.m.: Pepperdine at Gonzaga SWX
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: New York at Boston TNT
7 p.m.: Dallas at Phoenix TNT
Golf, men’s
Noon: PGA: Farmers Insurance Open Golf
11:30 p.m.: DP World: Dubai Desert Classic Golf
Tennis
12:30 a.m.: Australian Open semifinals ESPN
7:30 p.m.: Australian Open semifinals ESPN
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
5:30 p.m.: Idaho State at Eastern Washington 700-AM / 105.3-FM
5:30 p.m.: Weber State at Idaho 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
7:30 p.m.: Arizona at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Basketball, college women’s
6 p.m.: Pepperdine at Gonzaga 790-AM / 94.1-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
