Jan. 25, 2023 Updated Wed., Jan. 25, 2023 at 3:13 p.m.

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

2 p.m.: St. Francis Brooklyn at Wagner CBSSN

4 p.m.: Middle Tennessee at Florida Atlantic CBSSN

4 p.m.: SMU at Memphis ESPN2

4 p.m.: Iowa at Michigan State FS1

4 p.m.: Longwood at Radford ESPNU

4 p.m.: SIU Edwardsville at Tennessee Tech ESPNEWS

6 p.m.: Purdue at Michigan FS1

6 p.m.: UCLA at USC ESPN2

6 p.m.: Colorado at Oregon Pac-12

6 p.m.: UTSA at North Texas ESPNU

6 p.m.: Louisiana Tech at UAB CBSSN

8 p.m.: Arizona at Washington State FS1

8 p.m.: Arizona State at Washington ESPNU

8 p.m.: Utah at Oregon State CBSSN

Basketball, college women’s

5 p.m.: Connecticut at Tennessee ESPN

6 p.m.: Pepperdine at Gonzaga SWX

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: New York at Boston TNT

7 p.m.: Dallas at Phoenix TNT

Golf, men’s

Noon: PGA: Farmers Insurance Open Golf

11:30 p.m.: DP World: Dubai Desert Classic Golf

Tennis

12:30 a.m.: Australian Open semifinals ESPN

7:30 p.m.: Australian Open semifinals ESPN

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

5:30 p.m.: Idaho State at Eastern Washington 700-AM / 105.3-FM

5:30 p.m.: Weber State at Idaho 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

7:30 p.m.: Arizona at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Basketball, college women’s

6 p.m.: Pepperdine at Gonzaga 790-AM / 94.1-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

