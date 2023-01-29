Lovers of snow and ice rejoice, winter’s answer to Bloomsday is back.
Sun., Jan. 29, 2023
Langlauf, a 10-kilometer classic skiing race, is scheduled for Feb. 5. The annual cross-country ski race at Mount Spokane is celebrating its 42nd year. While snow has been hit or miss for alpine skiers, cross-country skiing conditions have been excelled, according to several reports.
“The grooming has been really good,” race director Tim Ray said.
Conceived as Bloomsday on snow, the 10K classic skiing race started in 1980 and was the brainchild of two elite athletes looking for close-to-home competition. The race has continued for all but three of the years since, Ray said. Two cancellations were due to a lack of snow and the race was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
For dedicated competitors it’s an annual challenge, combined with a social event where area cross-country skiers catch up over soup, coffee, tea and hot chocolate.
Ray encourages anyone – regardless of experience or skill level – to participate.
“It’s a great celebration of being outside in the winter,” Ray said. “And it’s a healthy sport.”
As an extra perk, Langlauf will give away $6,000 in prizes based solely on attendance, not on finishing time or place.
“Been great fun in the past,” Ray said. “And we’re looking forward to another great event this year.”
