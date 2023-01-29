On the air
Sun., Jan. 29, 2023
Monday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
4 p.m.: Virginia at Syracuse ESPN
4 p.m.: Loyola Maryland at Colgate CBS Sports
4 p.m.: North Carolina Central at Norfolk State ESPNU
6 p.m.: Baylor at Texas ESPN
6 p.m.: Iowa State at Texas Tech ESPN2
6 p.m.: Jackson State at Southern ESPNU
Basketball, college women’s
4 p.m.: Tennessee at LSU ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn NBA
7 p.m.: Atlanta at Portland NBA / Root
Golf, college men’s
1:30 p.m.: Southwestern Invitational Golf
Hockey, NHL
5 p.m.: St. Louis at Winnipeg NHL
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
6 p.m.: EWU Basketball Coaches Show 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
