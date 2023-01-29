Washington State controls low post, knocks off No. 19 Arizona in Tucson

From staff reports

TUCSON, Ariz. – Don’t count out the Cougars.

The Washington State women completed a crucial Pac-12 road trip on Sunday, beating Arizona 70-59 at the McKale Center.

The Cougars (15-6, 5-5 Pac-12) controlled the low post, outscoring the 19th-ranked Wildcats (16-5, 6-4) 36-18 inside the paint.

It is the Cougars second road win over a top 25 team in two weeks.

Center Bella Murekatete and forward Ula Motuga led with 18 and 16 points, respectively, carrying the load while guard Charlisse Leger-Walker went 0-for-13 shooting from the field.

Murekatete, who added nine rebounds, two blocks and two steals, scored seven points in the fourth quarter to lead a late charge, after Arizona’s Jade Loville tied the score at 48 early in the final period.

Despite an inefficient shooting night, Leger-Walker had seven assists and 10 rebounds. Fellow guard Tara Wallack added a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

The Cougars improved to 5-1 in Pac-12 games with Leger-Walker in the starting lineup. They host 3rd-ranked Stanford on Friday for the two teams’ first meeting this season.